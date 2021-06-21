Russia travel to Copenhagen to take on Denmark in Euro 2020’s Group B this evening.

Stanislav Cherchesov’s side suffered a 3-0 defeat in their opening game against the world’s No 1 ranked side, Belgium. However, they responded with a 1-0 win against Finland last time out and know another victory tonight will ensure them of a place in the last 16.

That would represent another major success for Russia after their home-turf heroics at the 2018 World Cup, with Aleksei Miranchuk, who plays his club football at Atalanta, continuing to impress.

Denmark’s campaign has been overshadowed by the shocking cardiac arrest suffered by talisman Christian Eriksen in their opening defeat against Finland. With Eriksen recovering safely in hospital, the Danes produced a valiant and emotional performance against Belgium in their second match, taking the lead early on before their opponent’s quality eventually told.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8pm BST at Parken in Copenhagen on Monday 21 June.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

What is the team news?

Mario Fernandes was taken off on a stretcher during Russia’s victory against Finland which is likely to force a change on the right side of defence.

Denmark did not suffer any new injury concerns against Belgium, but Jonas Wind and Mathias Jensen are both pushing for a place in the starting XI.

Predicted line-ups

Russia: Safonov; Barinov, Diveev, Dzhikiya; Karavaev, Ozdoev, Zobnin, Golovin, Kuzyaev; Miranchuk; Dzyuba

Denmark: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle; Delaney, Hojbjerg, Jensen; Braithwaite, Wind, Poulsen

Odds

Russia - 17/4

Draw - 11/4

Denmark - 4/6

Prediction

Denmark have endured an understandably difficult tournament but in front of a home crowd they should have the quality to take all three points. Russia 0-2 Denmark.