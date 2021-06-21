Russia face Denmark tonight knowing victory will guarantee them a route out of Euro 2020’s Group B this evening.

Stanislav Cherchesov’s side unsurprisingly fell short in their opening game, suffering a 3-0 defeat against Belgium. However, they responded with a 1-0 victory against Finland, inspired by Atalanta’s Aleksei Miranchuk.

Denmark’s campaign has been entirely overshadowed by Christain Eriksen’s shocking cardiac arrest during their opening game against Finland.

The midfielder is now recovering at home after undergoing successful heart surgery in hospital, and Denmark’s subsequent 2-1 defeat by Belgium was marked by emotional tributes to their talisman.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8pm BST at Parken in Copenhagen on Monday 21 June.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

What is the team news?

Mario Fernandes was taken off on a stretcher during Russia’s victory against Finland which is likely to force a change on the right side of defence.

Denmark did not suffer any new injury concerns against Belgium, but Jonas Wind and Mathias Jensen are both pushing for a place in the starting XI.

Predicted line-ups

Russia: Safonov; Barinov, Diveev, Dzhikiya; Karavaev, Ozdoev, Zobnin, Golovin, Kuzyaev; Miranchuk; Dzyuba

Denmark: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle; Delaney, Hojbjerg, Jensen; Braithwaite, Wind, Poulsen

Odds

Russia - 17/4

Draw - 11/4

Denmark - 4/6

Prediction

Denmark have endured an understandably difficult tournament but in front of a home crowd they should have the quality to take all three points. Russia 0-2 Denmark.