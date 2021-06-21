Denmark host Russia in Euro 2020’s Group B this evening.

The Danes’ campaign has been overshadowed by the shocking cardiac arrest suffered by Christian Eriksen during their opening game against Finland. The country’s talisman has now left hospital after undergoing surgery and is recovering at home.

His team produced a valiant and emotional performance against Belgium last week, with tributes paid to the midfielder before Yussuf Poulsen gave Denmark an unlikely lead. However, the quality of the world’s No 1 side eventually told as Belgium finished 2-1 winners.

Meanwhile, Russia know victory today would guarantee themselves of a place in the last 16 after Aleksei Miranchuk inspired his side to victory against Finland.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8pm BST at Parken in Copenhagen on Monday 21 June.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

What is the team news?

Mario Fernandes was taken off on a stretcher during Russia’s victory against Finland which is likely to force a change on the right side of defence.

Denmark did not suffer any new injury concerns against Belgium, but Jonas Wind and Mathias Jensen are both pushing for a place in the starting XI.

Predicted line-ups

Russia: Safonov; Barinov, Diveev, Dzhikiya; Karavaev, Ozdoev, Zobnin, Golovin, Kuzyaev; Miranchuk; Dzyuba

Denmark: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle; Delaney, Hojbjerg, Jensen; Braithwaite, Wind, Poulsen

Odds

Russia - 17/4

Draw - 11/4

Denmark - 4/6

Prediction

Denmark have endured an understandably difficult tournament but in front of a home crowd they should have the quality to take all three points. Russia 0-2 Denmark.