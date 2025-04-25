Saturday Acca Betting Tips: Premier League Best Bets & 89/1 Accumulator

Saturday’s Premier League Predictions

Brighton vs West Ham to end in a draw - 16/5 Betway

Isak to score two or more vs Ipswich - 13/5 Bet365

Fulham to win to nil vs Southampton - 21/10 BetVictor

Cunha to score anytime vs Leicester - 27/25 BetMGM

The fourfold pays over 89/1 with Bet365

With four Premier League sides in FA Cup action this weekend, there’s the chance for several others to put the pressure on those European places.

Chelsea and Newcastle both have the opportunity to move into the top four with wins, while Liverpool need just one point to secure their 20th league title.

The final relegation spot could also be confirmed with Ipswich set to join Southampton and Leicester back in the Championship if they don’t beat Newcastle.

We’ve compiled a four-fold from the Saturday 3pm kick-offs in the top flight that returns at 89/1 with Bet365 and comparable odds on other football betting sites.

Brighton vs West Ham Prediction

Still with a chance of qualifying for European football next season, Brighton will see their home game with West Ham as a great opportunity to get three more points on the board.

The Hammers are without a win in their last six, drawing three and losing three against Newcastle, Wolves and Liverpool.

Brighton aren’t in the best form either, with an identical record from their last six, with their defeats coming against Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Brentford.

West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug admitted that his side had a “mindset problem” following their 1-1 draw with already relegated Southampton last weekend, and manager Graham Potter would love to see a response against his former side.

The last two meetings between these sides have finished all square, and we think this one could go the same way as two out-of-form sides go head-to-head.

Saturday accumulator prediction 1: Brighton vs West Ham to end in a draw - 16/5 Betway

Newcastle vs Ipswich Prediction

Following their 4-1 drubbing by Aston Villa last weekend, Newcastle will be desperate to get back to winning ways and move back into the top four.

They will be buoyed by the news that manager Eddie Howe will be back in the dugout after recovering from pneumonia, and they should make easy work of Ipswich, who will be relegated back to the Championship if they don’t win or West Ham avoid defeat against Brighton.

Ipswich have won just one of their last 10 matches, with the 2-1 victory at Bournemouth only their fourth league win of the season. The other wins came against Tottenham, Wolves and Chelsea, so can they cause another shock and win at St James’ Park?

They were beaten 4-0 by the Magpies earlier in the season, when Alexander Isak scored three and Jacob Murphy completed the scoring.

Saturday accumulator prediction 2: Isak to score two or more vs Ipswich - 13/5 Bet365

Southampton vs Fulham Prediction

Southampton still need a point if they are to avoid being relegated from the Premier League with the competition’s lowest-ever points total, and things don’t get much easier for them this weekend as they face Fulham at St Mary’s.

They picked up a point last weekend, with a 1-1 draw against West Ham, and the same result again would take their points tally for the season to 12 from 33 games.

Fulham sit 11 places and 37 points above them, and a win would move them up to eighth place, but they have lost five of their last seven in all competitions, so they will need to improve on recent form.

Southampton have lost 13 Premier League home games this season, including 10 of their last 11, drawing the other one. The only sides to lose 14 or more home matches in a single season were Sunderland in 2002-03 (14), Sunderland in 2005-06 (14), Huddersfield in 2018-19 (14), and Watford in 2021-22 (15).

Saturday accumulator prediction 3: Fulham to win to nil - 21/10 BetVictor

Wolves vs Leicester Prediction

Now that their relegation has been confirmed and the pressure is off, can Leicester City finally win for the first time in 12 games?

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side have drawn one and lost the other 10 of the last 11 games and scored just three goals along the way.

They have failed to score in a league-high 15 league matches so far and only failed to do so more times in the 2001-02 campaign, when they played out 19 games without scoring.

They have also kept just one clean sheet in the Premier League this season and have conceded in each of their last 26 matches, so Wolves should fancy their chances of a few goals.

Betting sites are offering just 4/7 on a Wolves win, so it’s time to get creative. Striker Matheus Cunha has scored 14 league goals this season and he is chasing 17 to beat the previous record of the most goals in a Premier League season by a Wolves player, set by Raul Jimenez during the 2019-20 season.

Saturday accumulator prediction 4: Cunha to score anytime vs Leicester - 27/25 BetMGM

