Follow all the action as Scotland host Croatia knowing only victory will secure their place in the Euro 2020 knockout stages.

Steve Clarke’s side performed valiantly to secure a point against England and keep their hopes of qualification alive, but their preparations for tonight’s crunch match were thrown into chaos after Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19 following his man of the match display in the 0-0 draw at Wembley. However, unlike England’s Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount, no Scotland players have been required to self-isolate while Kieran Tierney is expected to start despite managing a calf injury. Clarke ditched the shackles against England with Che Adams enlivening Scotland’s attack, while Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong is set to replace Gilmour in midfield.

Croatia, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing campaign thus far, with their opening defeat against England followed by a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic. The 2018 World Cup finalists know victory tonight will still guarantee their place in the last 16, though, and they come into the fixture as slight favourites, owing to their terrific midfield pairing of Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic, who Scotland will need to subdue in order to be successful. Follow all the action live below: