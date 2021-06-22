Scotland vs Croatia LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action from Hampden Park where Steve Clarke’s side must win to qualify for the last 16
Follow all the action as Scotland host Croatia knowing only victory will secure their place in the Euro 2020 knockout stages.
Steve Clarke’s side performed valiantly to secure a point against England and keep their hopes of qualification alive, but their preparations for tonight’s crunch match were thrown into chaos after Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19 following his man of the match display in the 0-0 draw at Wembley. However, unlike England’s Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount, no Scotland players have been required to self-isolate while Kieran Tierney is expected to start despite managing a calf injury. Clarke ditched the shackles against England with Che Adams enlivening Scotland’s attack, while Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong is set to replace Gilmour in midfield.
Croatia, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing campaign thus far, with their opening defeat against England followed by a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic. The 2018 World Cup finalists know victory tonight will still guarantee their place in the last 16, though, and they come into the fixture as slight favourites, owing to their terrific midfield pairing of Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic, who Scotland will need to subdue in order to be successful. Follow all the action live below:
Euro 2020: Scotland vs Croatia
What are the Group D permutations ahead of tonight’s action?
England will top the group if they defeat the Czech Republic, but a draw would see the Czechs win Group D, with England in second.
Scotland must win in order to progress.
A Croatia win would see them advance, but a draw between them and Scotland would knock both sides out.
Euro 2020: Scotland vs Croatia
Scotland’s encounter with England on Friday night did not live up to the billing, but the Tartan Army revelled in their side’s performance in London as a Scotland prevented England’s bright attackers from finding the net.
Steve Clarke‘s men had chances of their own but could not break the deadlock either, although they were full value for their point at Wembley and have been given a new lease of life at the Euros following their opening 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic.
However, Scotland are still waiting for their first goal of the European Championship. Clarke’s men are bottom of the group and must pray for an exceptional set of circumstances to keep their last-16 hopes alive on the final day.
Not since 2004 have Scotland failed to score in three competitive matches on the bounce, but they must find attacking inspiration if they are to extend their stay at the tournament, although the prospect of a third-placed finish being enough for a knockout berth is still very much alive.
Croatia have failed to win any of their previous five meetings with Scotland, and the two most recent clashes between the sides in 2014 World Cup qualification saw Scotland claim 2-0 and 1-0 victories.
Will they get a famous win tonight?
Euro 2020: Scotland vs Croatia
After their dramatic run to the World Cup Final in 2018, Croatia’s Euro 2020 campaign has fallen flat as Zlatko Dalic‘s men could not recover from their 1-0 loss to England against the Czech Republic.
A well-taken equaliser from veteran Ivan Perisic after Patrik Schick had given the Czechs the lead ensured that Croatia would not start their Euro 2020 campaign with back-to-back defeats.
It is mathematically impossible for Croatia to progress as group winners, but a draw in Group D’s other fixture would see Croatia’s result against Scotland pale into insignificance. There is no better time for Dalic to end his side’s four-game winless streak as they aim to progress as one of the four best third-placed sides.
Dalic has only led Croatia to two victories from his last 11 games in charge - quite the fall from grace after their inspiring summer of football at Russia 2018 - and failure to progress to the last-16 of the Euros would be deemed a monumental failure.
SCOTLAND VS CROATIA: LIAM COOPER BELIEVES TARTAN ARMY ‘BELONG’ ON BIG STAGE
“There was always going to be nerves but they soon go,” the Leeds centre-back said. “You realise the job at hand and you get on with it.
“The lads who played the other night proved themselves on the world stage, that we belong here.
“The nerves have gone and it’s all focus on Tuesday night.
“It’s a massive game, probably the biggest game Scotland has seen for a very long time, and it’s one we are all very excited about and looking forward to.”
SCOTLAND VS CROATIA: TEAM NEWS
Clarke is without Billy Gilmour and could opt for either Ryan Christie or David Turnbull to replace him.
Croatia are not said to have any injury issues heading into their final Group D encounter.
SCOTLAND VS CROATIA: PREDICTION
Scotland can make history by reaching the second round of a major tournament for the first time. But while Croatia are not the team they were three years ago, they still have more pedigree than the Scots at the European Championships and also need a win to qualify. 1-1.
SCOTLAND VS CROATIA: PREDICTED LINEUPS
CRO - Livaković; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Modrić, Kovačić; Perišić, Kramarić, Brekalo; Rebić
SCO - Marshall; McTominay, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, McGinn, Christie, McGregor, Robertson; Dykes, Adams
SCOTLAND VS CROATIA: ODDS
Croatia - 23/20
Draw - 11/4
Scotland - 2/1
SCOTLAND VS CROATIA: EURO 2020’S GROUP D GOES TO WIRE
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Scotland take on Croatia at Hampden Park. Steve Clarke’s side know victory tonight in front of a raucous home crowd will secure their place in the last 16, however, they will have to make do without midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19 following his man of the match performance against England last Friday.
