Senegal vs Morocco live: Afcon final latest updates as host nation vie for first title in 50 years
Can Morocco make history in front of their home crowd or will Senegal become two-time champions?
Hosts Morocco will bid to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 50 years as they face Senegal in the tournament’s blockbuster finale.
The Atlas Lions, who reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2022, have been among the favourites to claim the fabled continental crown this year and sealed their place in the final in the most dramatic fashion, edging out Nigeria on penalties to spark raucous scenes in Rabat.
Senegal, champions for the first time in 2021, stand between them and Afcon glory after talisman Sadio Mane proved the difference against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, firing home the decisive winner in a 1-0 triumph.
Two of Africa’s heavyweights, it acts as only the first meeting between the nations in Afcon history, with it coming on the biggest stage of them all.
Follow all the latest updates from the Afcon final below:
Morocco team news
Morocco are without Romain Saiss while Sofyan Amrabat has played a bit-part role.
Brahim Diaz has scored five goals in six appearance at these Africa Cup of Nations while captain Achraf Hakimi is their other star on the right side.
Morocco have no new injury concerns, with Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out Nigeria, likely to remain on the bench.
Senegal team news
Senegal will be missing two players due to suspension, with captain Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Habib Diarra both receiving yellow cards during the win over Egypt that ruled them out of the final.
Centre-back Koulibaly would likely have missed the final, anyway, due to suspension, with Mamadou Sarr replacing him midway through the first half.
When is the Afcon final?
The Afcon final contested between Senegal and Morocco will kick off at 7pm GMT on 18 January 2026 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.
How can I watch it?
In the UK, fans can watch the Africa Cup of Nations final for free on on E4, while a live stream will be available on Channel 4’s online service. Coverage starts at 6:30pm.
Afcon final: Senegal vs Morocco live
