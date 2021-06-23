Slovakia vs Spain LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more tonight
Spain need a victory to guarantee their progress into the last 16
Spain are in last-chance saloon territory at Euro 2020 and know they need a win against Slovakia to guarantee themselves a place in the last 16. A draw may prove good enough for Luis Enrique’s side but it will depend on the result between Sweden and Poland.
After successive draws in their two opening matches, questions are being asked of Spain’s attacking prowess and they must find the answers here - La Roja are no longer considered by many to be among the front-runners for success this summer, but for now the focus is simply on reaching the knockouts.
For Slovakia, the task is altogether more straightforward in terms of mathematics, if not in actual in-game practice: avoid defeat and they are through to the last 16. A defeat will likely see them exit unless they score a few goals in the process.
They put themselves in a good position after the opening match having beaten 10-man Poland, but a dour defeat against Sweden leaves them up against it for the final clash here and they will likely need a stern rearguard action from Milan Skriniar and Co if they are to keep Spain at bay for 90 minutes. Follow all the team news and action here as Slovakia face Spain at Euro 2020.
Euro 2020: Spain vs Slovakia
Luis Enrique’s Euro 2020 frustrations continued against Poland after Spain’s frustrating goalless draw with Sweden.
La Roja made the ideal start as Alvaro Morata‘s goal was awarded following a VAR review, but Robert Lewandowski rose highest to head home an equaliser in the 54th minute before Gerard Moreno‘s penalty struck the post.
Morata could not direct the follow-up from the penalty on target as Poland stood firm for the final 30 minutes at the Estadio La Cartuja, and Spain simply have to find a winning formula if they are to avoid a group-stage exit at the Euros for the first time since 2004.
Spain are unbeaten in 10 matches across all competitions, but Enrique’s side must now endeavour to win the game and secure passage to the last-16, although a draw could be enough for La Roja,
After defeating Poland 2-1, Slovakia were brought crashing back down to earth against Sweden, who leapfrogged them in Group E thanks to a 1-0 win on Friday.
Emil Forsberg‘s confident penalty settled the contest, and manager Stefan Tarkovic has conceded that his side must produce a ‘miracle’ against Spain to make the last-16 for the second time running.
Slovakia’s fate is still in their own hands, as they remain one point above La Roja in second place and need only a draw with Luis Enrique‘s side to seal progression.
The temptation to sit back and defend against Spain will certainly be real for Tarkovic - especially seeing as his crop could not find the target with 10 attempts against Sweden - and Slovakia saw a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions end at the hands of Forsberg, Isak and co. on matchday two.
Slovakia could still progress as winners or finish rock bottom of the group.
Spain seeking answers in attack and creativity in the centre to save Euro 2020 campaign
Two games played, one goal scored, no wins attained. It hasn’t been the start to Euro 2020 that Luis Enrique and the entire nation of Spain would have expected, given big wins over Ukraine and Germany in the past 12 months, but in truth those games were always the outliers.
In the 13 games played between Europe’s first early 2020 lockdown and the start of this summer’s finals, Spain drew six times. A further three games were settled by a one-goal margin of either victory or defeat.
Luis Enrique has shuffled his pack, renewed the squad, built around ideals to take the nation forward and taken cornerstones of their previous identity away, but he simply hasn’t yet found the consistent winning formula they crave, in part because of an attack which is all too easily thwarted.
Spain seeking answers in attack and creativity in the centre to save Euro 2020 campaign
Only victory over Slovakia guarantees Spain passage to the last 16
