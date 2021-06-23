Loading... Close Spain's finishing practice ahead of decisive game vs Slovakia

Spain are in last-chance saloon territory at Euro 2020 and know they need a win against Slovakia to guarantee themselves a place in the last 16. A draw may prove good enough for Luis Enrique’s side but it will depend on the result between Sweden and Poland.

After successive draws in their two opening matches, questions are being asked of Spain’s attacking prowess and they must find the answers here - La Roja are no longer considered by many to be among the front-runners for success this summer, but for now the focus is simply on reaching the knockouts.

For Slovakia, the task is altogether more straightforward in terms of mathematics, if not in actual in-game practice: avoid defeat and they are through to the last 16. A defeat will likely see them exit unless they score a few goals in the process.

They put themselves in a good position after the opening match having beaten 10-man Poland, but a dour defeat against Sweden leaves them up against it for the final clash here and they will likely need a stern rearguard action from Milan Skriniar and Co if they are to keep Spain at bay for 90 minutes. Follow all the team news and action here as Slovakia face Spain at Euro 2020.