Spain will be seeking their first victory at Euro 2020 and to secure qualification for the knockout rounds when they take on Slovakia on home turf this evening.

The Spanish had been the favourites to top the pool, but Luis Enrique’s team drew against Sweden and Poland in their first two matches of the competition, with a penalty miss in the latter ultimately proving costly.

A win is needed for Spain to climb into the top two, while a draw could see them stay in third or even crash out in bottom place if Poland earn three points against Sweden.

Slovakia started brightly with a victory over Poland but lost to Sweden last time out. They were the worse of the two teams on both occasions but have managed to record three points so far. Another win, or a draw coupled with Sweden avoiding defeat, would see them progress to the next round.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST in Sevilla.

How can I watch it?

ITV will air the game in the UK, with the ITV Hub platform streaming the match.

What is the team news?

There are no fresh worries for Slovakia boss Stefan Tarkovic. Denis Vavro is still ruled out due to self-isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19 and the injured Ivan Schranz will likely miss out again.

Spain, meanwhile, will be bolstered by the return of experienced midfielder Sergio Busquets from self-isolation. With Manchester City’s Rodri having picked up a booking against Poland, it is likely that he will fall to the bench to make way for the 32-year-old.

Predicted line-ups

Slovakia: Dubravka; Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan; Kucka, Hrosovsky; Koscelnik, Hamsik, Mak; Duda

Spain: Simon; Llorente, Laporte, Torres, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Moreno, Morata, Olmo

Odds

Slovakia: 13/1

Draw: 4/1

Spain: 1/5

Prediction

Spain have struggled to create clear-cut chances and to score, but they are still the overwhelming favourites for good reason. Slovakia have not performed well so far and now go up against the most difficult test of the group stage. Unless Spain are yet again their own worst enemy, expect a comfortable victory for the hosts here. Slovakia 0-2 Spain.