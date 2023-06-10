Soccer Aid 2023: England and World XI line-ups
Everything you need to know as celebrities and ex-footballers join together to raise money for Unicef
Soccer Aid returns to Manchester this weekend, bringing celebrities from the sporting world and beyond together to again raise significant money for charity.
The annual charity football match, created by Robbie Williams in 2006, sees a host of former footballers and famous faces from other industries come together in support of Unicef UK.
Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott has been named as England’s captain this year, with the likes of Paddy McGuinness, Sir Mo Farah and Gary Neville among her teammates and Emma Hayes, Stormzy and Harry Redknapp coaching the side
Meanwhile, the Soccer Aid World XI FC will be led by Olympic legend Usain Bolt, with the fastest man in history continuing in the role after leading his side to victory last year, as Lee Mack, Roberto Carlos and Tommy Fury are also in the Mauricio Pochettino-managed side.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Soccer Aid 2023?
Soccer Aid is set to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Sunday 11 June at Old Trafford in Manchester.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the charity match on ITV 1, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm. Soccer Aid will also be available to view on STV, or via ITVX online.
What are the line ups?
England
- Jill Scott (c)
- Paddy McGuinness
- Jermain Defoe
- Karen Carney
- Gary Cahill
- Jack Wilshere
- Bugzy Malone
- Tom Grennan
- Sir Mo Farah
- Alex Brooker
- Gary Neville
- Paul Scholes
- Chunkz
- Joel Corry
- Eni Aluko
- David James
- Scarlette Douglas
- Nicky Butt
- Liam Payne
- Danny Dyer
- Asa Butterfield
- Tom Hiddleston
Coaches
- Stormzy
- Emma Hayes
- Vicky McClure
- Harry Redknapp
- David Seaman
Soccer Aid World XI FC
- Usain Bolt (c)
- Lee Mack
- Steven Bartlett
- Kem Cetinay
- Mo Gilligan
- Maisie Adam
- Tommy Fury
- Heather O’Reilly
- Kalyn Kyle
- Noah Beck
- Ben Foster
- Roberto Carlos
- Nani
- Francesco Totti
- Gabriel Batistuta
- Leon Edwards
- Sam Claflin
- Hernan Crespo
- Patrice Evra
- Niko
Coach
- Mauricio Pochettino
- Robbie Keane
- Martin Compston
- Mel C
How much does Soccer Aid raise for charity?
Soccer Aid 2022, which was held at the London Stadium, raised £15,673,728 for Unicef, the highest tally in the event’s history.
