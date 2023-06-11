✕ Close England and World XI practice penalties ahead of Soccer Aid 2023

Soccer Aid is back with England looking for revenge against the World XI after going down on penalties last year.

Comedian Lee Mack struck the winning penalty for the World XI, who won the contest for a fourth straight year after a 2-2 over 90 minutes.

The biggest charity football match in the world, which raised more than £15 million for charity Unicef last year, brings an added layer of intrigue this year with the new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino back in the dugout ahead of his return to the club game with the Blues.

This year’s teams include Gary Neville, Liam Payne, Jill Scott, Sir Mo Farah and Danny Dyer for England. While Mack is joined by Usain Bolt, Tommy Fury, Niko, Roberto Carlos, Francesco Totti and Patrice Evra for the World XI.

Follow live updates, reaction and analysis from all the action at Old Trafford below: