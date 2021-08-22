Southampton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and updates today
Follow all the action live from St Mary’s as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side look to continue their fine start to the new season
Follow live coverage as Southampton welcome Manchester United to St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Everton in their opening game of the new season, with the sales of Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard leaving the Saints in a precarious position. The club has been boosted by captain James Ward-Prowse’s decision to renew his contract, though, after serious interest from Aston Villa and new striker Adam Armstrong will be aiming to get his goal tally up and running.
That may well prove a difficult task against a United side full of confidence, though. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side thrashed Leeds 5-1 last weekend, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a hat-trick as Paul Pogba laid on four assists, and there is a positive atmosphere around the club at present, in large part due to the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, who should both feature this afternoon. Some uncertainty does still linger in the form of Pogba’s contract, with the Frenchman now into the last 12 months of his deal, but Solskjaer insisted the World Cup winner will not be sold this summer. “For me, to make players stay at Man United, when you see a good squad and get good results that helps and we want to win things,” he said. Follow all the action from St Mary’s live below:
Manchester United and Raphael Varane, a love story finally writing its first chapter
It would not be entirely correct to say that Raphael Varane has made a good first impression since he started training at Carrington this week. The thing with first impressions, famously, is that you only ever get to make one, and this is a player who many at Manchester United have watched, monitored and admired from a distance for a decade or more now.
Rarely has a new signing made such an impression on so many at Carrington and Old Trafford before he has walked through the door. Ed Woodward, no less, has long hoped to bring Varane to Manchester. This week was a first chance for United to see him up close, though, and it has only confirmed the belief held by many at the club that they have secured a defender of the highest calibre:
Varane is in contention to make his United bow at Southampton on Sunday
Recent results: Southampton vs Man Utd
Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League matches against Southampton. They won both fixtures against the Saints last season and the last time the two teams met was back in February where Manchester United completed a famous 9-0 thrashing over Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men.
This season Southampton started their campaign with a 3-1 defeat away at Everton. They had taken the lead in the first half through Adam Armstrong’s opener but the Toffees rallied after the break with goals from Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin giving them a relatively easy victory.
Manchester United on the other hand had an almost perfect start to their campaign. They faced Leeds at home and took the lead through Bruno Fernandes with half an hour played. A beautiful strike from Luke Ayling levelled things up just after half-time but United turned it up a gear. Paul Pogba played in Mason Greenwood to send United back in front before combining with Fernandes again to ensure the Portuguese completed a hat-trick. Fred put the icing on the cake with 20 minutes left to go as Man Utd cruised to a 5-1 win.
Early team news
New signing Raphael Varane will be assessed after his move from Real Madrid was completed last weekend. Questions still remain over his match fitness but he may start from the bench.
Jadon Sancho made his debut against Leeds last weekend as is in contention for a starting place as is Edinson Cavani who returns after completing self-isolation protocols.
Sam McQueen and Will Smallbone are absent for the Saints but otherwise Southampton have a fully fit squad to select from.
Southampton host Manchester United
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Southampton welcome Manchester United to St Mary’s in the Premier League this afternoon.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side got off to the perfect start last weekend as they aim to mount a title charge this season, thrashing Leeds 5-1 as Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba both produced magnificent performances.
Southampton are likely to struggle to halt that momentum with Ralph Hasenhuttl losing three key players this summer in Danny Ings, Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard, while the scars will still linger from their 9-0 defeat against United last season.
