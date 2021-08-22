Southampton host Manchester United at St Mary’s (PA)

Follow live coverage as Southampton welcome Manchester United to St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Everton in their opening game of the new season, with the sales of Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard leaving the Saints in a precarious position. The club has been boosted by captain James Ward-Prowse’s decision to renew his contract, though, after serious interest from Aston Villa and new striker Adam Armstrong will be aiming to get his goal tally up and running.

That may well prove a difficult task against a United side full of confidence, though. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side thrashed Leeds 5-1 last weekend, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a hat-trick as Paul Pogba laid on four assists, and there is a positive atmosphere around the club at present, in large part due to the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, who should both feature this afternoon. Some uncertainty does still linger in the form of Pogba’s contract, with the Frenchman now into the last 12 months of his deal, but Solskjaer insisted the World Cup winner will not be sold this summer. “For me, to make players stay at Man United, when you see a good squad and get good results that helps and we want to win things,” he said. Follow all the action from St Mary’s live below: