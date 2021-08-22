Manchester United will be looking to secure another memorable result against Southampton when the sides meet in the Premier League this afternoon.

United were 2-0 down at half-time in their last visit to St Mary’s last season but a late double from Edinson Cavani inspired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to a classic 3-2 win. The reverse fixture was also memorable for United fans, as they equalled the Premier League record for the biggest margin of victory with their 9-0 win over the Saints at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s men were similarly rampant in the 5-1 win over Leeds last weekend, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a hat-trick and Paul Pogba racking up four assists.

Southampton were defeated 3-1 by Everton at Goodison Park, with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side taking the lead into half time thanks to a debut goal from striker Adam Armstrong. The Saints have had good news this week, however, with the announcement of a new long-term contract for captain James Ward-Prowse.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League match today.

When is it on?

The match kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday 22 August.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are in contention to make their first starts for Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Sancho is the more likely to be handed his full United debut following his substitute appearance last week while Victor Lindelof could retain his place alongside Harry Maguire, with Varane only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Edinson Cavani has returned to full training at United following his six-week break, with Eric Bailly also returning this week, but goalkeeper Dean Henderson remains out as he gradually recovers from Covid-19.

“With regards to team news, that’s given us a boost as well,” Solskjaer said. “Edinson’s joined in, Raphael’s joining in, we’re getting fitter and fitter.

“You’ll see on Sunday (if Sancho and Varane start), they’ve worked well. They’ve had minutes, we’ve had a very good week ourselves, we’ll see who makes the flight down to Southampton on Sunday.”

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has no fresh injury concerns following his side’s first match at Everton. New signing Dynel Simeu has joined the first team squad following the departure of Jannik Vestergaard. In defence, Tino Livramento could keep his place over Kyle Walker-Peters at right back.

Possible line-ups

Southampton: McCarthy; Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo; Adams, Armstrong

United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba; Greenwood

Odds

Southampton: 9/2

Draw: 16/5

Manchester United: 4/7

Prediction

The season may only be one week old, but it already feels like these are two sides on opposite sides of the form table. United should win comfortably here, with Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood back amongst the goals. Southampton 1-3 Manchester United