Spain have been the in-form side of Euro 2024, and will take on Germany in one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the tournament on Friday.

Germany started their European Championship with a dominant 5-1 victory over Scotland, and reached the quarter-finals with a straightforward win over Denmark.

But they have exceeded the expectations set in recent years having not won a knockout match in a major international competition beforehand since 2016, but will need everything to be in place against Spain.

La Roja have won all four of their games at Euro 2024 and netted nine goals in the process, only conceding their first goal of the tournament in the 4-1 round-of-16 win over Georgia.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match

When is it?

Spain vs Germany will kick off at 5pm BST at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV1 with coverage starting at 4pm and the match can also be viewed live on the ITVX app and website.

Team news

Spain rested a number of players for their final group game against Albania, having won their first two matches, but fielded a full-strength team against Georgia.

Germany will have Jonathan Tah back from suspension and he is expected to partner Antonio Rudiger.

Predicted line ups

Spain XI: Unai Simon, Cucurella, laporte, Le Normand, Carvajal, Fabian Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri, Williams, Morata, Yamal

Germany XI: Neuer, Raum, Schlotterbeck, Rudiger, Kimmich, Kroos, Andrich, Musiala, Gundogan, Sane, Havertz

Odds

Spain 6/4

Draw 7/4

Germany 6/4

Prediction

The game is likely to be a close one given both side’s form in the tournament, but Germany will have the home support. Spain 1-1 Germany (Spain to win in extra time).