The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Spain v Germany TV channel, time and how to watch Euro 2024 quarter-final online
The host nation take on one of the most in-form teams in a thrilling quarter-final in Stuttgart
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Spain have been the in-form side of Euro 2024, and will take on Germany in one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the tournament on Friday.
Germany started their European Championship with a dominant 5-1 victory over Scotland, and reached the quarter-finals with a straightforward win over Denmark.
But they have exceeded the expectations set in recent years having not won a knockout match in a major international competition beforehand since 2016, but will need everything to be in place against Spain.
La Roja have won all four of their games at Euro 2024 and netted nine goals in the process, only conceding their first goal of the tournament in the 4-1 round-of-16 win over Georgia.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match
When is it?
Spain vs Germany will kick off at 5pm BST at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on ITV1 with coverage starting at 4pm and the match can also be viewed live on the ITVX app and website.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Team news
Spain rested a number of players for their final group game against Albania, having won their first two matches, but fielded a full-strength team against Georgia.
Germany will have Jonathan Tah back from suspension and he is expected to partner Antonio Rudiger.
Predicted line ups
Spain XI: Unai Simon, Cucurella, laporte, Le Normand, Carvajal, Fabian Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri, Williams, Morata, Yamal
Germany XI: Neuer, Raum, Schlotterbeck, Rudiger, Kimmich, Kroos, Andrich, Musiala, Gundogan, Sane, Havertz
Odds
Spain 6/4
Draw 7/4
Germany 6/4
Prediction
The game is likely to be a close one given both side’s form in the tournament, but Germany will have the home support. Spain 1-1 Germany (Spain to win in extra time).
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments