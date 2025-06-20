Spain U21 vs England U21 tips:

BTTS and Spain to win - 4/1 Bet365

James McAtee to score at any time 22/5 Unibet

England U21’s face Spain on Saturday in the quarter-final of the European Championships and will need to be much improved from their performance last time out against Germany.

Lee Carlsey’s side found themselves a goal down after just three minutes despite Germany making 11 changes for the game, after already qualifying for the knockout stages.

Ansgar Knauff opened the scoring when he took advantage of a mistake by Liverpool’s Bayer Leverkusen-bound defender Jarell Quansah and they were 2-0 up just after the half-hour mark when Nelson Weiper somehow got in between the England defence to head home.

Despite dominating possession in the second half, they struggled to create any clear-cut chances despite the introduction of £15m striker Jay Stansfield.

They eventually pulled a goal back with 14 minutes remaining when a cross from Omari Hutchinson was tapped in from close range by Alex Scott.

They battled in vain to secure the equaliser, meaning they finished second in Group B with one win, one draw and one defeat from their three matches.

Spain finished top of Group A after wins against Slovakia and Romania and a 1-1 draw with Italy last time out.

Carsley’s side will take some confidence from the fact that their opponents have conceded in all three matches so far, but they have also scored six.

England managed three in their opening game against Czechia but were held to a goalless draw against Slovenia and struggled to break down Germany, but they will have to be at both their attacking and defensive best on Saturday.

Spain U21 vs England U21 prediction: Will Young Lions come undone?

These two sides met in the final of the last European U21 Championships back in 2023, and back then, it was England who came out on top.

Curtis Jones scored the only goal of the game when he deflected a free kick from Cole Palmer past Arnau Tenas in the Spain goal. England goalkeeper James Trafford ensured the victory when he saved a penalty from Abel Ruiz eight minutes into stoppage time.

Football betting sites have Spain as the favourites to win the title at odds of 7/2, just ahead of France and Germany at 4/1, while England are fourth favourites at 11/2.

Spain have reached the final of this competition five out of the last seven times, winning it three times, the last of which came in 2019 when the tournament was held in Italy and San Marino.

They have already shown their battling qualities after netting late winners against both Slovakia and Romania, so this is going to be anything but easy for Carsley’s side, who will need their experienced players to step up.

Betting sites are backing Santi Denia’s side at odds of 13/10, while you can get 47/20 on an England win and 12/5 on a draw after 90 minutes.

Both sides are capable of scoring goals, but they have also conceded more than they would have liked and providing England have learnt the lessons from the defeat to Germany, they will make life very hard for Spain, as they look to defend their title.

You can get 9/2 on either team to win on penalties or 11/2 on either team to win after extra time, and that could be worth a look. As much as I would love to see England progress, I just think Spain will have too much in Trnava.

Spain U21 vs England U21 prediction 1: BTTS and Spain to win - 4/1 Bet365

Spain U21 vs England U21 betting: England need a captain’s performance

We all know what James McAtee is capable of, scoring seven goals for City last season, and his side will need some of that magic against Spain.

The 22-year-old made his debut in 2022 and was named captain ahead of the tournament. Betting apps are offering 19/2 on him scoring first or 22/5 to score any time, or you can get 2/1 on him to score or assist.

Spain U21 vs England U21 prediction 2: James McAtee to score at any time 22/5 Unibet

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.