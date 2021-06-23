Sweden vs Poland prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

Sweden go head-to-head with Poland in St Petersburg today with all still to play for in Group E at Euro 2020.

Janne Andersson’s Sweden currently lead the pool with four points after winning against Slovakia and earning a valuable point against favourites Spain. Their performances against both highlighted the Swedes’ defensive capabilities, which could be vital in their pursuit of a place in the last 16.

Poland have gained just a single point and must emerge victorious here if they are to climb into the top two. They began poorly with a loss to Slovakia but responded well to achieve a draw with Spain, which will give them hope for their final game in the group. Robert Lewandowski netted his first goal of the tournament and – if he is in the right form – will pose a threat up top.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST in St Petersburg.

How can I watch it?

ITV4 and ITV Hub will show the game in the UK.

What is the team news?

Jan Bednarek trained with Poland on Monday and should be fit to play, while Jakub Moder was absent with a knee injury and is set to undergo an MRI scan. Having seen out his suspension, Grzegorz Krychowiak will return to selection and could come into the midfield.

Sweden should have a fully-fit squad available.

Predicted line-ups

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; Larsson, Olsson, Ekdel, Forsberg; Berg, Isak

Poland: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek; Jozwiak, Krychowiak, Klich, Puchacz; Swiderski, Zielinski; Lewandowski

Odds

Sweden: 9/5

Draw: 11/5

Poland: 6/4

Prediction

Sweden have not yet conceded a goal, owing to strong defensive performances against Spain and Slovakia. Poland started with a defeat by Slovakia but were much-improved against Spain and will look to carry that upwards momentum into the game. It is bound to be a close encounter but Sweden have been the better of the two and might edge it. Sweden 1-0 Poland.