Sweden vs Poland live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV today

Sweden face Poland this evening with all still to play for in Group E at Euro 2020.

Janne Andersson’s side currently top the group with four points after beating Slovakia and securing a hard-earned point against favourites Spain. Their displays against both highlighted the Swedes’ strong defensive attributes, something that may be crucial in their quest for round-of-16 qualification.

Poland have only picked up one point and need a victory if they are to sneak into the top two. They started poorly with a defeat by Slovakia but bounced back to secure a draw against Spain, a sign of hope for their final game. Robert Lewandowski netted his first goal of the tournament and – if he is in the right form – will pose a threat up top.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST in St Petersburg.

How can I watch it?

ITV4 and ITV Hub will show the game in the UK.

What is the team news?

Jan Bednarek trained with Poland on Monday and should be fit to play, while Jakub Moder was absent with a knee injury and is set to undergo an MRI scan. Having seen out his suspension, Grzegorz Krychowiak will return to selection and could come into the midfield.

Sweden should have a fully-fit squad available.

Predicted line-ups

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; Larsson, Olsson, Ekdel, Forsberg; Berg, Isak

Poland: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek; Jozwiak, Krychowiak, Klich, Puchacz; Swiderski, Zielinski; Lewandowski

Odds

Sweden: 9/5

Draw: 11/5

Poland: 6/4

Prediction

Sweden have not yet conceded a goal, owing to strong defensive performances against Spain and Slovakia. Poland started with a defeat by Slovakia but were much-improved against Spain and will look to carry that upwards momentum into the game. It is bound to be a close encounter but Sweden have been the better of the two and might edge it. Sweden 1-0 Poland.