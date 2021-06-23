✕ Close Euro 2020 Scotland fan tries to kick table in frustration, completely misses

Sweden are taking on Poland tonight in St Petersburg as Euro 2020 Group E reaches its final round of games with everything still to play for. Sweden have four points, Slovakia have three, Spain have two and Poland have one, and it means all four sides still have the possibility of qualifying for the next round.

Sweden are the only nation of the four already through to the knockout stages so will they take their eye off the ball tonight? Poland will hope so as they aim to find a route through after an opening defeat to Slovakia and a draw with Spain, earned thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s towering second-half header, and the Poles will need their talisman at his best again tonight against a defensively dogged Swedish team. Janne Andersson’s side may not have been a thrilling watch so far but they top the group thanks to a well-organised back-line and a little bit of spark in attack through Alexander Isak, the 21-year-old striker who has impressed so far.

Follow all the latest updates from the match below.