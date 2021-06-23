Sweden take on Poland this evening with all still to play for in Euro 2020’s Group E.

Janne Andersson’s team currently sit atop the group with four points after defeating Slovakia and earning a deserved point against favourites Spain. Their showings against both highlighted the Swedes’ defensive skills, which could be crucial in their pursuit of last-16 qualification.

Poland have only gained a single point and must win if they are to creep into the top two. They began poorly with a loss to Slovakia but responded well to achieve a draw with Spain, which will give them hope for their final fixture in the group. Robert Lewandowski netted his first goal of the tournament and – if he is in the right form – will pose a threat up top.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST in St Petersburg.

How can I watch it?

ITV4 and ITV Hub will show the game in the UK.

What is the team news?

Jan Bednarek trained with Poland on Monday and should be fit to play, while Jakub Moder was absent with a knee injury and is set to undergo an MRI scan. Having seen out his suspension, Grzegorz Krychowiak will return to selection and could come into the midfield.

Sweden should have a fully-fit squad available.

Predicted line-ups

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; Larsson, Olsson, Ekdel, Forsberg; Berg, Isak

Poland: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek; Jozwiak, Krychowiak, Klich, Puchacz; Swiderski, Zielinski; Lewandowski

Odds

Sweden: 9/5

Draw: 11/5

Poland: 6/4

Prediction

Sweden have not yet conceded a goal, owing to strong defensive performances against Spain and Slovakia. Poland started with a defeat by Slovakia but were much-improved against Spain and will look to carry that upwards momentum into the game. It is bound to be a close encounter but Sweden have been the better of the two and might edge it. Sweden 1-0 Poland.