Thomas Frank responds to Manchester United manager links after Erik ten Hag sacked

Thomas Frank said he is “very, very happy” at Brentford but did not rule out leaving the club in the future if there was an “opportunity” that interested him after Erik ten Hag was sacked by Manchester United.

Frank has developed a reputation as one of the most innovative coaches in Europe since taking Brentford to the Premier League and was reportedly one of several managers to hold talks with United over the summer as the club sounded out potential replacements for Ten Hag.

United instead opted to back Ten Hag and trigger a one-year contract extension, but results failed to improve and the Dutchman was dismissed on Monday after the club’s worst start to a Premier League season.

United’s football operations department also spoke with managers such as Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino before sticking with Ten Hag, but they have since taken new jobs with England and the United States respectively.

Frank is therefore one of several candidates linked to the United job as the club begins its search for a permanent replacement, with Ruud van Nistelrooy taking interim charge ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Leicester.

The 51-year-old Frank is the second longest serving manager in the Premier League, behind Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and the Dane said he was focussed on Brentford ahead of the club’s Carabao Cup fixture against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

“It’s a very delicate question,” Frank said when asked if he would be interested in the Manchester United job. “I’ve got a big responsibility to Brentford, the fans, [owner] Matthew [Denham], the leadership, the staff, and I’ve got one focus and that’s to do our best and beat Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

“I’ve said many, many times but I’m very happy here. It’s one of the best clubs in the world. What happens in the future, who knows? But I’m very, very happy here.”

open image in gallery Brentford are sitting in the top half of the table and beat Ipswich 4-3 this weekend ( Getty Images )

Frank was then asked if there were certain jobs in football that would be difficult to say no to and whether he had earned the right to speak to other clubs should the opportunity arise after six hugely successful years with the Bees.

“It’s difficult for me to say - that’s a hypothetical situation,” Frank said. “I always try to be as transparent as possible. I’ll repeat myself. I’m very happy here and I can see myself being here for a long, long time in the future.

“Of course, I’ve also said that maybe if something comes up and I think, ‘That’s an opportunity I’d like to try’, okay let’s see. But for now, no, I’m very, very happy here.

“It’s more difficult [to focus] when you guys keep asking questions. I just want to focus on Sheffield Wednesday and focus on winning the game. But I get it’s a part of it.”

Frank said he felt for Ten Hag and added that the “massive expectations” at big clubs can often be “too much” for managers to deal with.

“Of course, I feel for Erik,” he added. “He is a great coach and has a great career. He did a good job at Manchester United, two trophies in two years.

“It’s a non-stop developing football world and that is more than acceptable. At these big clubs, there are massive expectations but there has to be a reality check. There are three teams in Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool who look to be above everyone.

“When you are head coach you always feel for guys who lose their jobs. It’s life. It happens. There are better people to judge that (improvement). He had a very good first season and had more than a few injury problems.”