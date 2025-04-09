Thursday Acca Betting Tips: Football Predictions, Best Bets & 65/1 Accumulator

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thursday’s Football Predictions

Bilbao to beat Rangers - 6/5 William Hill

Tottenham to beat Frankfurt by two goals - 4/1 Bet365

Over 3.5 goals in Legia Warsaw v Chelsea - 7/4 BetVictor

Betis to beat Jagiellonia to nil - 13/10 BetVictor

The fourfold pays over 65/1 with Bet365

British teams dominate the Uefa Europa League, and there is a very real possibility of three of the four semi-finalists coming from England and Scotland. However, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Rangers will all have to improve on their recent form if they are to progress.

United travel to Lyon, while Rangers host Athletic Bilbao and Spurs welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, all looking to take an advantage into next week’s quarter-final second legs.

There is also English interest in the Europa Conference League with Chelsea travelling to Poland to take on Legia Warsaw looking to take a firm grip on their quarter-final tie.

We’ve compiled a four-fold from Thursday’s games that pays out at 65/1 with Bet365 and comparable odds on other football betting sites.

Rangers v Athletic Bilbao

(8pm, TNT Sports 2 & Discovery+)

A 2-0 home defeat by Hibernian on Saturday was hardly ideal preparation for the first-leg tie with Athletic Bilbao but surely Rangers can’t play that badly again.

Interim manager Barry Ferguson pulled no punches after overseeing his third defeat since taking charge in February and has promised changes.

With the league title seemingly long gone, the Europa League games are the only ones with any real interest and after finishing as runners-up in this competition in 2007-08 and 2021-22 they would love to go one step further.

Their opponents are two-time runners-up in this competition, too, and with this year’s Europa League final set to be played in Bilbao, they will make it tough for the home side on Thursday.

They are unbeaten in their last five but have only won two of their last seven and one of those was the 3-1 second-leg win over Roma to secure their last eight place.

They came from 2-1 down after the first leg to go through 4-3 on aggregate, thanks largely to Nico Williams who scored twice.

Rangers have lost their last five home games in all competitions and are going to find it tough against the side who sit fourth in LaLiga and have lost just four times all season.

Thursday accumulator prediction 1: Bilbao to beat Rangers - 6/5 William Hill

Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt

(8pm, TNT Sports 3 & Discovery+)

Spurs finally secured their first league win in five games at the weekend and relegated Southampton in the process, a result which will hopefully give them some confidence going into this one.

The cup competitions have provided a bit of a welcome respite from the league where their form has been poor, to say the least. They reached the last four of the League Cup earlier in the campaign and have a great chance of reaching the last four in this one.

They have lost just two of their 10 Europa League matches so far, their last one a 1-0 defeat away at AZ Alkmaar in the last round, before they won the return leg 3-1 to set up the tie with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The German side sit third in the Bundesliga and go into the game with four wins and four defeats from their last eight, so similar form to Spurs.

They won the competition in 2022 and will be tough opponents. However, nearly all the betting sites make Spurs odds-on favourites to win the first leg and there’s the potential for them to take a sizeable advantage into next week’s second leg in Germany.

Thursday accumulator prediction 2: Tottenham to win by two goals - 4/1 Bet365

Legia Warsaw v Chelsea

(5.45pm, TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+)

It’s only four years since Chelsea won the second of their Champions League titles but they now find themselves competing in the third tier of European competition.

The Europa Conference wouldn’t have been top of their list at the start of the season, but as it is their only chance of silverware,, it is a competition they must take seriously.

They are the overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy next month on betting apps at odds of 11/20, but they will have to do more than they managed last time out against Brentford.

Manager Enzo Maresca rested key players for Sunday’s goalless draw with one eye on Thursday’s game against the side sitting fifth in the Polish Ekstraklasa.

Over 3.5 goals have been scored in six of Legia Warsaw’s Conference League games this season and five of Chelsea’s so we should expect a lively game on Thursday.

Thursday accumulator prediction 3: Over 3.5 goals in Legia Warsaw v Chelsea - 7/4 BetVictor

Real Betis v Jagiellonia Bialystok

(8pm, TNT Sports Extra)

Real Betis are second in the outright Europa Conference League market and are easily the biggest threat to Chelsea’s ambitions as they prepare to host Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok.

After needing a play-off to reach the last 16, they overcame Portuguese side V Guimaraes 6-2 on aggregate to reach this stage, including winning the away league 4-0.

They go into the game with six wins and two draws from their last eight games, including last time out when they held La Liga leaders Barcelona to a 1-1 draw.

Jagiellonia, on the other hand, have lost three, won four and drawn one of their last eight and sit third in the Polish League, four points behind the leaders Rakow Czestochowa.

It’s a big ask for them to be able to compete with Betis, who can record a comfortable win.

Thursday accumulator prediction 4: Betis to beat Jagiellonia to nil - 13/10 BetVictor

Please Gamble Responsibly

Bettors should always follow responsible gambling practices. Even if you know a lot about football anyone can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by free bet offers or casino offers, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can do this by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.