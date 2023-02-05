Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City have the chance to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points when they visit Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Arsenal’s defeat to Everton on Saturday has given Pep Guardiola’s side fresh hope in the title race - but the Manchester City manager has lost all of his visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

City came from two goals down at half time to defeat Spurs in a 4-2 thriller last month, but Antonio Conte’s side have a good recent record against the Premier League champions.

Spurs also have the chance to close the gap to fourth-place Newcastle to just one point, after Eddie Howe’s side were held by West Ham.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Tottenham vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 5 February.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage following the earlier match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Tottenham have been boosted by Richarlison’s return from injury, which means Spurs should be back to full strength. Pedro Porro could make his Tottenham debut after arriving on deadline day, with both Matt Doherty and Djed Spence leaving the club.

Manchester City are now without Joao Cancelo after the full-back joined Bayern Munich on loan. John Stones has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a thigh injury, while Phil Foden has been dealing with fitness issues.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Tottenham: 18/5

Draw: 16/5

Man City: 7/9

Prediction

Matches between these teams are usually chaotic, and this should be no exception. Tottenham 2-2 Manchester City