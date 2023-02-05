Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham Hotspur will look to get revenge for their second-half collapse against Manchester City two weeks ago as the teams meet again in the Premier League.

Spurs were winning 2-0 at half time against Pep Guardiola’s side and were on course for an important victory but City responded in the second half and came back to win 4-2.

It was a statement of intent from Guardiola’s side in the title race - and the champions can now cut Arsenal’s lead at the top to two points.

Mikel Arteta’s team were beaten for only the second time in the Premier League this season as Sean Dyche steered Everton to victory in his first match in charge at Goodison Park./

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Tottenham vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 5 February.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage following the earlier match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds.

What is the team news?

Tottenham have been boosted by Richarlison’s return from injury, which means Spurs should be back to full strength. Pedro Porro could make his Tottenham debut after arriving on deadline day, with both Matt Doherty and Djed Spence leaving the club.

Manchester City are now without Joao Cancelo after the full-back joined Bayern Munich on loan. John Stones has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a thigh injury, while Phil Foden has been dealing with fitness issues.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Tottenham: 18/5

Draw: 16/5

Man City: 7/9

Prediction

Matches between these teams are usually chaotic, and this should be no exception. Tottenham 2-2 Manchester City