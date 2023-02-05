Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City must overturn their woeful recent record at Tottenham Hotspur if they are to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal in the title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side have lost all four of their previous visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and without scoring a goal.

They have the chance to reduce Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to two points, however, after Mikel Arteta’s team were beaten by Everton on Saturday.

Tottenham were beaten 4-2 by Manchester City two weeks ago after leading 2-0 at half-time. They can close the gap to Newcastle to a point with a fifth home win in a row against Guardiola’s team.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Tottenham vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 5 February.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage following the earlier match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Tottenham have been boosted by Richarlison’s return from injury, which means Spurs should be back to full strength. Pedro Porro could make his Tottenham debut after arriving on deadline day, with both Matt Doherty and Djed Spence leaving the club.

Manchester City are now without Joao Cancelo after the full-back joined Bayern Munich on loan. John Stones has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a thigh injury, while Phil Foden has been dealing with fitness issues.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Tottenham: 18/5

Draw: 16/5

Man City: 7/9

Prediction

Matches between these teams are usually chaotic, and this should be no exception. Tottenham 2-2 Manchester City