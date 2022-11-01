Marseille vs Tottenham Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight - live
Tottenham need to avoid defeat to Marseille in order to reach the Champions League knockout rounds
Tottenham are the only English club yet to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds and face a shootout with French side Marseille this evening to see who will progress. Coming into the final game week, Spurs sit top of Group D with eight points from their five matches. Just behind them are Sporting CP and Eintracht Frankfurt with seven and finally Marseille on six. Any two of these four sides could qualify depending on how the results go tonight.
Antonio Conte’s men should be the favourites to go through and will be buoyed by their 3-2 Premier League comeback win against Bournemouth on Saturday. The manager will be missing from the side-lines though having been sent off for dissent during Tottenham’s 1-1 draw against Sporting after Harry Kane’s stoppage-time winner was ruled out by VAR.
Marseille haven’t won in four games across all competitions and were soundly beaten 2-0 when they made the trip to north London on the opening night of this Champions League campaign. Richarlison netted both of Tottenham’s goal that evening but he will miss tonight’s match along with Dejan Kulusevski as both wingers are injured.
Follow all the action as Tottenham travel to Marseille for this crucial Champions League fixture:
Victory will boost Tottenham’s confidence says Stellini
Cristian Stellini, assistant coach to Spurs boss Antonio Conte, took over the media duties this week due to Conte’s sideline ban and he explained how winning this crucial Champions League tie would build confidence in Tottenham’s squad.
“We do our jobs to arrive to live moments like this, games like this. It’s massive, it’s important to play this game and to win this type of game.” said Stellini,
“It’s a confidence boost if we win this type of game and, for us, very important to do our best. If we perform, if we’re focused, calm and organised, compact, we have the possibility to win.
“It’s not the game just for the mind, you need the legs, the mind, the heart, power, everything, and without Antonio on the touchline, everyone has to give something more.”
Champions League permutations: What’s at stake in final week of group stage?
Matchday six of the Uefa Champions League is upon us – the most stressful midweek of the season for some clubs, and potentially the most lucrative too.
This time around there are plenty of sides who are already sitting pretty and assured of their spot in the competition once the knockout stage begins in the new year, but others still have a bit of work to do, have top spot to fight for, or a Europa League berth to attain – and Group D remains totally up for grabs.
From the Premier League teams involved, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are certain to be involved in the last 16, while Tottenham Hotspur have a big night ahead. Scottish Premiership sides Celtic and Rangers are both out, but the latter retain the slimmest possible chance of continuing their European campaign.
Champions League permutations: What’s at stake in final week of group stage?
Tottenham and AC Milan are among the clubs still needing to seal their passage into the last 16
Marseille vs Tottenham early team news and predicted line-ups
Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Cristian Romero are out for Tottenham, but Eric Dier, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Perisic should return to the startling line-up. Lucas Moura is pushing for a start after his contribution against Bournemouth.
Former Arsenal players Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Guendouzi, Nuno Tavares and Saed Kolasinac may all play against Tottenham, while Dimiti Payet and Eric Bailly should also start for Marseille.
Predicted line-ups
Marseille: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Payet; Sanchez
Tottenham:Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Lucas, Kane, Son
Marseille vs Tottenham
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Tottenham’s final Champions League group game.
Spurs have travelled to France to take on Marseille in a winner-takes-all contest that could determine which competition Antonio Conte’s men are playing in after the World Cup.
Tottenham come into the match sitting top of Group D but there are only two points separating them from their opponents tonight, Marseilla, who are fourth. A victory for either of these two means would guarantee them a place in the knockout rounds and in Tottenham’s case they would also win this incredibly tight group.
Defeat is likely to be disastrous for Spurs as one of either Eintracht Frankfurt or Sporting CP should also go through - they play each other tonight to determine who - but the worst case scenario for Conte’s men is a third place finish and a spot in the Europa League.
The manager will not be on the sidelines tonight after being sent off for dissent in Tottenham’s previous match due to complaining about VAR ruling out Harry Kane’s stoppage time goal. It would have been enough to see Spurs beat Sporting and clinch the group but after a lengthy look from the video referee the goal didn’t stand.
Can Tottenham finish off their group stage campaign with a win?
