✕ Close Spurs' boss Antonio Conte criticises VAR's Champions League 'unfair' goal denial

Tottenham are the only English club yet to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds and face a shootout with French side Marseille this evening to see who will progress. Coming into the final game week, Spurs sit top of Group D with eight points from their five matches. Just behind them are Sporting CP and Eintracht Frankfurt with seven and finally Marseille on six. Any two of these four sides could qualify depending on how the results go tonight.

Antonio Conte’s men should be the favourites to go through and will be buoyed by their 3-2 Premier League comeback win against Bournemouth on Saturday. The manager will be missing from the side-lines though having been sent off for dissent during Tottenham’s 1-1 draw against Sporting after Harry Kane’s stoppage-time winner was ruled out by VAR.

Marseille haven’t won in four games across all competitions and were soundly beaten 2-0 when they made the trip to north London on the opening night of this Champions League campaign. Richarlison netted both of Tottenham’s goal that evening but he will miss tonight’s match along with Dejan Kulusevski as both wingers are injured.

Follow all the action as Tottenham travel to Marseille for this crucial Champions League fixture: