Transfer news LIVE: Kieran Trippier targeted by Bayern Munich, Man United appoint new CEO plus Arsenal latest
Chelsea set a price for Armando Broja, Liverpool want new defender and Kalvin Phillips has suitors across Europe
The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month but may be starting to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.
This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with the Blues, although the Seagulls value the teenager at more than £100m. Given the strictness of financial fair play rules, any signings might depend on sales.
Kalvin Phillips is a wanted man with Newcastle United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all interested in the surplus Manchester City midfielder and Juventus also following the situation. Manchester United are set to keep Amad Diallo despite a flurry of loan exits from Old Trafford, Tottenham still want Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, while the Blues are prepared to let Armando Broja leave – but only for a substantial fee of £50m.
Follow the live blog below for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market and find the latest football betting odds and tips here.
Liverpool have benefitted from their mini-winter break, says Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team have returned refreshed from their mini-break and are ready to push on in the Premier League title race.
They returned to training on Wednesday – a week after their last game – and head to Bournemouth looking to extend their advantage at the top to five points.
While they will still be missing talisman Mohamed Salah, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations, and are waiting for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai to return from injury, Klopp believes everyone benefited from a break from the intensity of the Premier League.
Liverpool have benefitted from their mini-winter break, says Jurgen Klopp
The Reds taking on Bournemouth on Sunday.
Aymeric Laporte believes many footballers are unhappy in Saudi Arabia
Former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has revealed dissatisfaction with aspects of life in Saudi Arabia and claimed a number of players are unhappy.
Laporte became one of the Saudi Pro League’s numerous statement signings last summer when he left the Champions League winners to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in a lucrative deal.
Aymeric Laporte believes many footballers are unhappy in Saudi Arabia
Aymeric Laporte has spoken out about dissatisfaction with aspects of life in Saudi Arabia
Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace future is out of his hands after Arsenal defeat
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson deflected to the club’s decision-makers when asked if his side’s crushing 5-0 defeat at Arsenal could raise questions about his job security.
Substitute Gabriel Martinelli buried the Eagles with two goals inside two minutes of second-half stoppage time, adding to Gabriel and Leandro Trossard’s earlier efforts and a Dean Henderson own goal that all-but guaranteed the hosts victory before half-time.
As Palace defender Chris Richards nodded over a chance to claw back a late consolation, away supporters raised a banner reading “wasted potential on and off the pitch, weak decisions taking us backwards” while another protested “no shared vision, no structured plan”.
Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace future is out of his hands after Arsenal defeat
Palace fans raised a banner reading “wasted potential on and off the pitch, weak decisions taking us backwards” at the Emirates Stadium.
Aston Villa submit improved offer for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa have put in a significantly improved offer for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers, after a bid earlier this week was rejected.
Unai Emery sees the forward as a priority for this window, although it has so far been a protracted process between the clubs.
Middlesbrough are understood to want around £10m for the 21-year-old, although a figure has not actually been given to Villa as the preference is to keep a highly-rated player only signed in the summer.
Aston Villa submit improved offer for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers
The midlands club had their initial bid rejected by Boro last week
Manchester United set to appoint Man City’s Omar Berrada as new CEO
Manchester United are set to pull off a coup in the first major appointment of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, as Omar Berrada of Manchester City is set to be appointed chief executive.
The recommendation comes from INEOS, and has been backed by the board, who have been looking to fill the role since Richard Arnold left last year.
Although there had been expectation that Jean-Claude Blanc would step in as CEO, his preference is to stay with the wider sporting group owned by Ratcliffe. That led United to Berrada, and it is understood he has been earmarked for months.
Manchester United set to appoint Man City’s Omar Berrada as new CEO
Berrada has excelled in previous executive roles with Manchester City and Barcelona
Ivan Toney makes goalscoring return as Brentford end five-match losing streak
Ivan Toney marked his return from his eight-month exile with a goal to help Brentford to a thrilling 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.
The striker, banned from football since May for breaching betting rules, was back on the scoresheet for the first time in 267 days.
Named captain for the day, Toney struck with an audacious free-kick to cancel out Danilo’s opener for Forest and thrust himself back into the spotlight for the right reasons.
Ivan Toney makes goalscoring return as Brentford end five-match losing streak
Brentford 3-2 Nottingham Forest: Neal Maupay rocketed in a winner as the Bees secured the points
Jordan Henderson quits Saudi Arabia and completes Ajax move
Jordan Henderson has returned to Europe after joining Ajax from Saudi club Al-Ettifaq.
The former Liverpool midfielder, who will wear the No 6 shirt at Ajax, has departed the Saudi Pro League after just six months.
The England international was heralded as a flagship signing for the burgeoning league, but after an ill-fated spell, he has joined the Dutch giants on a permanent basis as a free agent on a two-and-a-half year contract.
Jordan Henderson quits Saudi Arabia and completes Ajax move
Henderson has joined the Dutch giants after six months in the Saudi Pro League
Walti to remain at Arsenal
Arsenal Woman head coach Jonas Eidevall has dismissed reports linking midfielder Lia Walti with a move to Real Madrid.
He said: “Yes [she is staying]. I don’t have any other idea in my head and I don’t think she does either. [The rumours come] from people that want attention.
“I think that is the problem with rumours, when there is not a direct, reliable source, you can’t really do much with them. The Lia Walti potentially leaving rumour definitely falls into the category of being with no truth whatsoever and she is a player we are very happy with.
“I think she is very happy at the club as well. I understand that it is hard for supporters when you read things like that to understand if there is truth in it, this one definitely does not.”
Race heats up for Kalvin Phillips in England and Spain
There is a clamour for Kalvin Phillips’ services as a host of clubs try to sign the Manchester City midfielder this month.
Phillips has widely been identified as the best central player available on the market right now, and Newcastle are thought to be at the front of the queue among Premier League clubs interested, who include Wolves and Fulham.
But Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the situation and have registered their interest with City, according to the Telegraph.
His future will be decided next week, and it could all come down to who can afford to pay the highest proportion of his sizeable wages until the end of the season.
If you believe in the football pyramid, you must stand up for Financial Fair Play
As Premier League executives started to agitate for changes to financial control rules, it led to a pointed quip from one official. When it comes to any kind of regulation, those in football are utterly incapable of looking beyond how it affects them alone.
They almost never think of the wider game. It has led to some distorted positions, as the last few days have made clear.
Eddie Howe bemoaned how Newcastle United do not have “friends in the market” willing to do loans to ease pressures on the team from Profit and Sustainability restrictions, at the same time as his bosses were loudly letting it be known that other clubs shared concerns on that regulation.
There were even mutterings after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester City about how the rules facilitated a situation where the champions could just bring Kevin De Bruyne, and that they were restricting a similar state-owned project in building the same sort of force.
“That’s the difference,” was one grumble.
If you believe in the football pyramid, you must stand up for FFP
There has been a push for changes to the current Profit and Sustainability restrictions, formerly known as Financial Fair Play (FFP), but Miguel Delaney argues that the sport’s infrastructure needs this system to protect clubs from themselves
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies