Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal close in on Zubimendi, Miguel Almiron ‘leaving’ Newcastle plus Liverpool latest
Kieran Trippier is in high demand, as Chelsea set a price for Armando Broja and Kalvin Phillips has suitors across Europe
The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month, but might be start to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.
Kieran Trippier is on the list for clubs like Bayern Munich, although Newcastle United are likely to want to hold onto the player Eddie Howe described as the “heartbeat” of the side.
Kalvin Phillips is a wanted man with Newcastle, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all interested in the out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder, with other clubs also monitoring the situation.
Chelsea are prepared to let Armando Broja leave - but only for a substantial fee of £50m, with Ivan Toney a key name on both the Blues’ and Arsenal’s wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, although the Seagulls have put a high price on the forward, valuing the teenager as over £100m.
Follow the live blog for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market and find the latest football betting odds and tips here.
Hojbjerg to leave Tottenham?
More news from Sky Germany but this time regarding Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The rumour is that the 28-year-old wants to leave during this window due to a lack of game time under Ange Postecoglou.
Florian Plettenberg reported: “That’s his target [to leave in January]. He played 90 minutes against Manchester United but he’s open to leaving Tottenham in the next few days.
“Our understanding is that he wants to play regularly and be a regular starter but it’s very difficult under Postecoglou right now for him at Spurs.
“There is nothing close, there is nothing advanced but we’re hearing Daniel Levy doesn’t want to give him away with an option to buy, he wants to have an obligation to buy or a permanent deal.
“Levy wants to see some money for Hojbjerg.”
Joelinton not extending Newcastle contract?
According to reports from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle midfielder Joelinton will not be extending his contract with Newxastle United at this stage.
The player and club have been in negotiations over a new deal to keep the 27-year-old at St. James’ Park past his current expiry date in 2025 but have not yet reached an agreement.
There is plenty of time for the two parties to come together on agreed terms but Joelinton is focused on recovering from injury. He is set to have a groin surgery tomorrow in Barcelona and is likely to be out until the end of April at the minimum.
Zubimendi deal close
Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi who has been a long-term target for the Gunners.
The Spaniard has been top of Arteta’s wishlist for some time and a switch to the Emirates could now be on the cards. According to The Mirror, Zubimendi is ‘very close’ to accepting an offer to join Arsenal in the summer on a pre-agreement.
Barcelona, who were among those rivalling Arsenal, have reportedly turned their attentions away from Zubimendi, who has a €60m (£52m) release clause.
Diogo Jota confident Liverpool can sustain trophy challenge without absent stars
Diogo Jota is confident Premier League leaders Liverpool can sustain their quest for silverware in the absence of a host of star names following his second-half brace at Bournemouth.
The Reds set aside being without Mohamed Salah, who is due to return to Merseyside for treatment on a muscle injury suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, to move five points clear at the top thanks to a thumping 4-0 win.
Manager Jurgen Klopp was also missing defenders Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip and midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara and Wataru Endo at Vitality Stadium.
Diogo Jota confident Liverpool can sustain trophy challenge without absent stars
The Reds were without the likes of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai at the weekend.
Arsenal continue striker search with Gimenez and Mayoral on list
Arsenal have decided to step up efforts to sign Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord.
The striker, who is also being watched by West Ham, has had an impressive start to the season in the Eredivisie and the Gunners are convinced he could be an asset, according to TEAMtalk.
Gimenez is considered a cheaper, more attainable, striker option in January with Mikel Arteta’s club also keen on Getafe striker, Borja Mayoral.
Arsenal reportedly made a £22m bid for the striker who has scored 12 goals in 19 La Liga matches this season according to The Sun, though there hasn’t been any further updates on that front as of yet.
Martial agent denies Ten Hag rift
Anthony Martial’s agent has denied reports the Manchester United striker has been told to train alone because he is not fit.
Phillipe Lamboley, the France international’s representative, told Sky Sports News that Martial has a hip issue that requires surgery.
“What is said about him is completely false,” Lamboley said on Thursday. “He was not excluded from the group and he has no problem with [Erik ten Hag].
“Anthony has been in Manchester for nine seasons and if he was not a great professional then he would not have been at the club for so long.
“He is simply going to undergo a small operation on his adductors, which he should have done for a while and which did not allow him to be 100 per cent, so he will do it now.”
Martial’s contract has the option of a further year but it is not expected to be taken up by the club.
Nuno Espirito Santo expects difficult end to transfer window
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expecting a difficult end to the January transfer window as he tries to balance his huge squad.
Nuno expressed concern over the size of the squad he inherited and wants to ship several players out as he is wary of finishing the window with players he does not want at the club.
Forest’s activity is not going to be affected by this week’s Premier League charge for breaches of profitability and sustainability regulations but they will have to break even on any transfers.
“It’s very difficult. You have to realise this is a difficult window to operate in because normally the targets you really want are not available,” he said.
“This happens at all the clubs; the players who are available are the players who are not in a happy moment where they are. It happens to us also, the speculation of players in our squad going out because they are not happy here or some circumstances happen.
“We have to be really careful. What you want is sometimes not what you get. We have to be ready for everything in the transfer window. Anything can happen.”
Eintracht Frankfurt close in on Wolves target
Eintracht Frankfurt have reached a verbal agreement with Hugo Ekitike over his wages and he should complete a transfer from Paris Saint-Germain soon says Sky in Germany.
The 21-year-old is understood to have accepted a pay-cut to roughly £50,000 per week (£2.6m-a-year) in order to join the Bundesliga side.
Talks are ongoing with PSG about the club-to-club deal but discussions are in the early stages. The Frenchman seems keen on the move which may put an end to Wolves’ hopes of signing the striker who was close to the top on their list of forward options.
West Ham interested in Smith Rowe loan
West Ham have registered an interest in signing Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal on loan, according to The Telegraph. The 23-year-old, who has been struggling with injuries. has made six Premier League appearances this season, starting once.
At this stage a loan move for the midfielder seems unlikely but could still happen.
Added to this is the possibility of the Hammers signing Kalvin Phillips. Should they manage to get a deal for the Man City midfielder over the line they may cool their, already limited, interest on Smith Rowe.
Newcastle to sell Miguel Almiron?
Newcastle have reportedly agreed a deal to sell Miguel Almiron to Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab this month according to the Daily Express.
The Magpies are seemingly readying themselves to offload star players in the January window as the club have been forced to appease Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.
Transfer expert Ben Jacobs claims the two clubs have already reached a provisional agreement regarding a fee for Almiron though the deal is yet to be finalised.
Eddie Howe is fond of the winger who plays on the right flank but rumours continue to circulate around Newcastle of potential outgoings with Bayern Munich lining up Kieran Trippier and Joelinton refusing a contract extension.
Newcastle CEO Darren Eales has already admitted that some big sales will need to take place for Newcastle to stay within the Profit and Sustainability margins.
“It’s just the nature of the beast. If you trade players on, it creates more headroom,” he explained. “You have to keep growing that headroom, increasing commercial revenue and player trading.
“It’s difficult to hypothesise, but if we’re offered £1bn for one of those players, then no one could argue against that making sense. Any decision we make will always be against the backdrop of the medium to long-term benefit for the club.
“It’s difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies