Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal sign Odegaard and Ramsdale, Chelsea make Chalobah decision and Kane latest
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip throughout the day as Premier League clubs attempt to add the finishing touches to their squads this summer.
The saga over Harry Kane’s Tottenham future is set to continue right up to deadline day, with the striker left out of the club’s travelling party for last night’s Uefa Conference League defeat. The England captain had returned to training but wanted to continue working on his fitness after a delayed return from holiday. The 28-year-old is furious that chairman Daniel Levy has supposedly reneged on a gentleman’s agreement to sell him this summer, with Manchester City said to have already tabled a bid worth £125m.
Meanwhile, after their dismal opening day defeat by Brentford, Arsenal are hoping to paper some of the cracks with new arrivals. Martin Odegaard has been signed on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid while a deal for Aaron Ramsdale is on the verge of being completed for a combined total of around £60m. Odegaard, who spent time on loan in north London last season, will provide a much-needed boost in attacking midfield, with Mikel Arteta’s side desperately short of ideas last Friday.
Elsewhere, Paul Pogba’s future is silently becoming an issue at Old Trafford, despite four assists in the fine win over Leeds, with the Manchester United midfielder’s contract now just one year away from expiring and The Independent has learned that Paris Saint-Germain, after adding Lionel Messi on a free transfer, would be keen to strike another colossal free transfer next summer by doubling the Frenchman’s salary.
Arsenal have confirmed that Odegaard will be unavailable for Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Chelsea, which means his ‘second debut’ could come against West Brom in the League Cup on 25 August.
Real Madrid have released a statement following Odegaard’s departure, saying: “Our club thanks you for your professionalism and exemplary behaviour during your time with Real Madrid.”
Odegaard arrives for a reported fee of around £35 million and becomes Arsenal’s fourth major signing of the summer.
The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates, making 20 appearances, where he impressed Arsenal fans and manager Mikel Arteta.
The Norwegian was signed by Real Madrid in 2015 and became their youngest ever player when he made his debut as a 16-year-old, but spent most of his time at the Spanish club out on loan.
The Norwegian international will wear the number 8 shirt after arriving on a permanent deal.
Transfer news: Arsenal set to announce Odegaard and Ramsdale
Welcome back to The Independent’s live coverage as we bring you all the latest updates throughout the day from the transfer window.
Arsenal are expected to announce the signings of Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale after the pair both underwent medicals at London Colney yesterday.
Elsewhere, Chelsea full-back joined Lyon on loan, but the club has decided to keep Trevoh Chalobah after his brilliant form in pre-season carried into the club’s opening victory against Crystal Palace and it remains to be seen how that may affect the Blues’ pursuit of Jules Koundé.
The saga over Harry Kane’s future rumbles on with the striker missing Tottenham’s defeat against Pacos Ferreira in the Uefa Conference League last night. With Manchester City still pushing to complete a deal before the end of the window, it remains to be seen whether he will make himself available for Spurs next fixture against Wolves on Sunday.
