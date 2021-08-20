Martin Odegaard has completed a medical at Arsenal (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The saga over Harry Kane’s Tottenham future is set to continue right up to deadline day, with the striker left out of the club’s travelling party for last night’s Uefa Conference League defeat. The England captain had returned to training but wanted to continue working on his fitness after a delayed return from holiday. The 28-year-old is furious that chairman Daniel Levy has supposedly reneged on a gentleman’s agreement to sell him this summer, with Manchester City said to have already tabled a bid worth £125m.

Meanwhile, after their dismal opening day defeat by Brentford, Arsenal are hoping to paper some of the cracks with new arrivals. Martin Odegaard has been signed on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid while a deal for Aaron Ramsdale is on the verge of being completed for a combined total of around £60m. Odegaard, who spent time on loan in north London last season, will provide a much-needed boost in attacking midfield, with Mikel Arteta’s side desperately short of ideas last Friday.

Elsewhere, Paul Pogba’s future is silently becoming an issue at Old Trafford, despite four assists in the fine win over Leeds, with the Manchester United midfielder’s contract now just one year away from expiring and The Independent has learned that Paris Saint-Germain, after adding Lionel Messi on a free transfer, would be keen to strike another colossal free transfer next summer by doubling the Frenchman’s salary.

