Raheem Sterling, Ruben Neves and Leandro Trossard are in the news (Getty Images/PA)

The transfer rumour mill continues apace with only two weeks to go until the deadline, as Arsenal chase a forward to boost their chances of winning the Premier League. The Gunners were beaten to the signing of Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk by London rivals Chelsea, who paraded the 22-year-old at Stamford Bridge yesterday, and it leaves Mikel Arteta still looking for one more signing to boost his options.

Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona over the possibility of signing Brazilian winger Raphinha and Spanish forward Ferran Torres, according to 90min, while they have been offered the chance to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton after his recent fallout with manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Meanwhile Chelsea have decided they are willing to let Raheem Sterling leave the club, writes Football Insider, having splurged on Mudryk among a whole host of new signings at the club. Liverpool are considering moving for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves now, rather than in the summer, in a bid to solve their disastrous form, writes the Mirror.

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours below.