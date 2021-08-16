Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal eye Lautaro Martinez as Manchester United and Chelsea target Pape Matar Sarr
Follow all the latest rumours and done deals as Premier League clubs look to strengthen after the opening weekend of the season
The first weekend of the Premier League is in the books and the champions Man City slipped up to lose to Tottenham, while Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea made title claims with impressive wins.
Newcomers Brentford shocked Arsenal, while Watford also won on their return to the top tier against Aston Villa, who were beginning life without Jack Grealish.
But despite football’s return, there is still focus on the transfer market, with many managers reiterating their desire to add to their squads before this window’s deadline.
Arsenal are the latest club to be linked to Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan, with Tottenham also linked to the Argentine, though the Nerazzurri recently sold Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea for £97.5m and may be reluctant to sell another star forward amid fan unrest.
Paul Pogba’s future is silently becoming an issue at Old Trafford, despite four assists in the fine win over Leeds, with the Manchester United midfielder’s contract now just one year away from expiring and The Independent has learned that Paris Saint-Germain, after adding Lionel Messi on a free transfer, would be keen to strike another colossal free transfer next summer by doubling the Frenchman’s salary.
Transfer news: Brazilian side discussing Andreas Pereira terms with Manchester United
Andreas Pereira was out on loan last season and has no apparent future at Manchester United, given the options in his attacking midfield position.
Brazilian side Flamengo are reported to be keen to sign him, but financial details have to be carefully negotiated with both a fee and his salary.
Torcedores report that they want a loan with option to buy Pereira for €15m next season, plus only paying half of his reported salary at Old Trafford - neither are high enough offers for United, so work still needs to be done.
Liverpool strike deal to send Ben Davies to Sheffield United on loan
Liverpool have struck a deal to send Ben Davies to Sheffield United on loan, report Goal.
The move is reportedly close to being made official too.
Davies arrived at Anfield in January from Preston, acting as emergency defensive cover with Virgil Van Dijk out for the remainder of the season, with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip also out.
But with the trio now back and available, Davies is down the pecking order.
Transfer news: Emerson Palmieri considering Chelsea exit
Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri might have been involved for Italy this summer in winning Euro 2020, but he’s third-choice at best at club level under Thomas Tuchel.
Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell don’t appear to be going anywhere, so it’s Emerson who ESPN Brasil spoke to regarding a move and he confirmed he “wants to feel important” to a club, so will “think about” departing before the transfer window shuts.
“I’m really going to choose the best option. If it’s to stay at Chelsea, if it happens to Napoli or another team,” he is quoted as saying.
“I still have another 25 days, practically, to think about, to be able to choose the best place, right. Where they really want me, want me happy, and where I’m going to choose. I want to play, I want to feel important and that’s what I’m going to look for this month.”
Transfer news: Sporting want permanent deal for Man City starlet
Pedro Porro had a season on loan at Sporting CP last year and the original agreement was for two campaigns, with an option to buy him next summer.
However, he has impressed to the extent they want to tie the deal up sooner and there’s a possibility the Manchester City full-back, who is now 21 years old, will join permanently this summer.
A deal is being agreed with the Premier League club for less than the €8.5m option Sporting already have, Record report.
Transfer news: Swansea sign Laird on loan
Swansea City have signed Manchester United starlet Ethan Laird on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old full-back is highly thought of at Old Trafford and will step up in level after making 24 appearances for MK Dons last season in League One.
Laird is expected to be in contention to feature tomorrow when Swansea face Stoke City.
Tottenham target Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez
Tottenham Hotspur director Fabio Paratici is shopping again in Italy with Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez his latest target.
A target for Inter Milan too, Nandez is now on Spurs’ radar, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
And the Uruguay international, whose price and buyout clause is set at €36m by the Isolani, has failed to show up for pre-season training.
The 25-year-old, who arrived in Sardinia from Boca Juniors in 2019, has 41 caps for La Celeste, with four goals and seven assists across two campaigns in Serie A.
Transfer news: Blackburn set to sign Liverpool midfielder on loan
Last season, Rovers landed Harvey Elliott from Liverpool and he enjoyed a great campaign.
This year, the two clubs are hoping the same effect takes place, with central midfielder Leighton Clarkson already training with the Ewood Park side ahead of a season-long loan deal, reports Neil Jones of Goal.
The deal should be confirmed later on Monday.
Transfer news: Michy Batshuayi on his way to Turkey
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could finally be set for a permanent move away, with Besiktas moving in on the striker.
Turkish journalist Sercan Dikme reports the Belgian attacker, who has spent time on loan at Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund among others, is travelling to Turkey tonight ahead of the switch.
It remains to be seen whether it’s an immediate permanent switch or a loan with compulsory purchase, but his time at Stamford Bridge seems to be coming effectively to an end one way or another.
Transfer news: Wolves could finally land Roma midfielder
Sticking with Roma, one player who may now leave is Amadou Diawara.
The midfielder has been widely linked with Wolves for months, but last week’s reports suggested he wasn’t keen on the switch.
Il Tempo and Corriere dello Sport both report on Monday, however, that he is now in talks with the Midlands club, ahead of a potential €12m switch.
An agreement has been reached between the clubs but it’s still down to whether Wolves can now convince Diawara they are the right next step for him.
