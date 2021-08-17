Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make Martin Odegaard progress as Tottenham target Cagliari’s Nahitan Nandez
The first weekend of the Premier League is in the books and the champions Man City slipped up to lose to Tottenham, while Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea made title claims with impressive wins.
Newcomers Brentford shocked Arsenal, while Watford also won on their return to the top tier against Aston Villa, who were beginning life without Jack Grealish.
But despite football’s return, there is still focus on the transfer market, with many managers reiterating their desire to add to their squads before this window’s deadline.
Arsenal are the latest club to be linked to Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan, with Tottenham also linked to the Argentine, though the Nerazzurri recently sold Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea for £97.5m and may be reluctant to sell another star forward amid fan unrest.
Paul Pogba’s future is silently becoming an issue at Old Trafford, despite four assists in the fine win over Leeds, with the Manchester United midfielder’s contract now just one year away from expiring and The Independent has learned that Paris Saint-Germain, after adding Lionel Messi on a free transfer, would be keen to strike another colossal free transfer next summer by doubling the Frenchman’s salary.
Pablo Zabaleta hoping Harry Kane makes Man City switch
Pablo Zabaleta believes it is the right time for Harry Kane to move on from Tottenham and would love to see the England captain join his old club Manchester City before the transfer window shuts.
Kane’s current club beat Pep Guardiola’s City 1-0 in their Premier League opener on Sunday, with the 28-year-old not involved at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium amid ongoing speculation about his future.
City have now lost their last three competitive matches without scoring, including defeats in the Champions League final to Chelsea and Community Shield to Leicester which has put more pressure on Guardiola to sign a striker following the exit of Sergio Aguero.
Lautaro Martinez ‘wants to stay at Inter Milan’, agent says
Arsenal and Tottenham target Lautaro Martinez “wants to stay” at Inter Milan, the Argentine striker’s agent has said.
Martinez has been linked with a move to both north London clubs this window but the Serie A champions look determined to keep the 23-year-old after already losing Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.
“Lautaro wants to stay at Inter. He believes in the Nerazzurri project and aims to win another Scudetto,” his agent Alejandro Camano told FCInterNews, before adding that he will meet with the club on Wednesday.
“We will do everything possible to stay in the Nerazzurri. Martinez is very well in Milan, he has an excellent relationship with his teammates and with the new coach,” he added.
There are the numbers – 166 goals in 245 Premier League appearances – and his unquestionable influence and status as Tottenham’s reference point. Chuck in the state of the market and the reality that it will be very difficult to land a striker that is anywhere as close to a banker as Kane and why would Levy possibly cede the club’s greatest asset to Manchester City, strengthening the defending champions?
It doesn’t look like he wants to, but it might be the financially smart thing to do. Let’s unpack this: for a start, Kane is concrete in his desire to leave Spurs. Once a player has made that decision, forcing them to stay has risks. While there is no doubt Kane would still be professional and deliver should he be made to stay, the pang of regret will linger in the background.
It is fact that the forward’s value is not going to get any higher than it currently is. At 28, this is probably the optimum time for Tottenham to sell Kane, having maximised his talents, and build the long-term future of the team.
With a £1.2bn stadium still to pay off and a government loan needed to be taken out to navigate the monetary pitfalls of the pandemic, Spurs could do with a great injection of cash. Sooner or later, Tottenham will have to plot life without Kane. That might as well happen when they can get maximum buck for him.
Verdict - Sell
Chelsea looking to offload Emerson Palmieri to Lyon
Chelsea are in negotiations with Lyon over a deal for Italian international Emerson Palmieri, who is Thomas Tuchel’s third choice left back at Stamford Bridge.
The French club are looking for cover in that position, according to the Guardian, with Maxwel Cornet reportedly close to joining Burnley.
After signing Romelu Lukaku for a club record fee, the priority for Chelsea is trimming their squad ahead of the new season.
Tammy Abraham looks close to joining Roma and Michy Batshuayi appears set on agreeing a season-long loan with Besiktas.
With Harry Kane having effectively ruled himself out of contention, Tottenham showed they can still thrive without their talisman in a 1-0 victory against Premier League champions Manchester City.
Kane is back in training at Spurs and could even be available to feature in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday, but the striker is still said to be intent on joining City as Pep Guardiola’s side prepare a new bid worth in the region of £120m
Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy, has remained resolute in his position that Kane won’t be sold, with the 28-year-old still having three years left on his contract.
But with this saga far from its denouement, the question remains as to whether Spurs should cash in while Kane is at the peak of his value or refuse to bow to the striker’s demands and keep him for one last season. Our writers offer their verdict below:
Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka signs new contract to end Roma links
Granit Xhaka has signed a new contract with Arsenal and has extended his stay in north London until 2024, according to several reports, including the Guardian.
The midfielder had been targeted by Roma and their new manager Jose Mourinho this summer and looked close to joining the side during the Euros.
However, Arsenal did not receive a suitable offer for the 28-year-old and the club have moved quickly to tie him down to a new deal.
West Ham still hope to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United
West Ham will make another attempt to sign Jesse Lingard before the end of the transfer window, according to the Times.
Lingard had a successful loan spell at the club over the second half of last season as he scored nine goals in 16 appearances and saw a recall to the England squad.
West Ham have yet to sign an outfield player this window and have packed schedule this season with Europa League games to consider.
Lingard was absent from Manchester United’s squad on the opening weekend of the season after contracting Covid-19.
Barcelona linked with surprise move for Arsenal’s Aubameyang
Barcelona president Joan Laporta admitted yesterday that the club was in a “very worrying” financial situation as he revealed debts of over £1 billion.
But that didn’t stop the club from being linked with a move for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has three years left on a bumper contract at the Emirates.
Aubameyang missed Arsenal’s first game of the Premier League season through illness and Barcelona are reportedly seeking a part-exchange that would see former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho move back to the Premier League, according to Sky Sports.
Arsenal make Martin Odegaard progress in pursuit of fresh deal
Arsenal appear to be edging closer to a move to bring Martin Odegaard back to the Emirates from Real Madrid.
That’s because the player’s agents have arrived in London for talks.
Another loan with the Gunners possessing a first option to make the deal permanent at around £30m next summer is being negotiated now, report the Mirror.
Tottenham target Cagliari’s Nahitan Nandez
Tottenham are in the running to sign Cagliari’s Nahitan Nandez, reports Fabrizio Romano.
Spurs are considering the Uruguayan to upgrade their midfield.
No bid has been made yet, but the Sardinians value the player at between £21.3-25.6m.
