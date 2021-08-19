Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal to sign Odegaard and Ramsdale as Tottenham leave out Kane
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip throughout the day as Premier League clubs attempt to add the finishing touches to their squads this summer.
The saga over Harry Kane’s Tottenham future is set to continue right up to deadline day, with the striker left out of the club’s travelling party for tonight’s Uefa Conference League fixture. The England captain had returned to training but wants to continue working on his fitness after a delayed return from holiday. The 28-year-old is furious that chairman Daniel Levy has supposedly reneged on a gentleman’s agreement to sell him this summer, with Manchester City said to have already tabled a bid worth £125m.
Meanwhile, after their dismal opening day defeat by Brentford, Arsenal are hoping to paper some of the cracks with new arrivals. Deals for Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale are both on the verge of being completed for a total of around £60m. Odegaard, who spent time on loan in north London last season, will provide a much-needed boost in attacking midfield, with Mikel Arteta’s side desperately short of ideas last Friday.
Elsewhere, Paul Pogba’s future is silently becoming an issue at Old Trafford, despite four assists in the fine win over Leeds, with the Manchester United midfielder’s contract now just one year away from expiring and The Independent has learned that Paris Saint-Germain, after adding Lionel Messi on a free transfer, would be keen to strike another colossal free transfer next summer by doubling the Frenchman’s salary.
Robert Lewandowski wants ‘a new challenge away from Bayern Munich’
Bayern Munich forward wants a new challenge, say Sky Sports.
They say the soon-to-be-33-year-old feels it’s time to get himself a new club after being a non-stop scoring machine for the Bavarians for years.
However, a £110 million valuation from the club surely locks him in, with two years left on his deal.
Premier League clubs set to bid for Houssem Aouar
Lyon’s embarrassing defeat to open the season over the weekend has seen the club take immediate action, reportedly putting half a dozen players up for sale and attempting to terminate the contract of another.
The player most heavily-linked with top clubs in England is playmaker Houssem Aouar, with the young attacking midfielder seeing his name alongside the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal with regularity over the past year, and Spurs also mentioned.
The Mirror now report that the Reds could be set to make their move, as previously they had “thought about moving on” due to Lyon being “difficult negotiators”.
Two-way battle for Paul Pogba free transfer signing
We have already reported on how PSG are keen to land Paul Pogba next summer on a Bosman deal, with a salary of up to €600,000 a week.
The Man United midfielder still has a year to run and the club hope to convince him to renew, but recent reports in England suggested he has already decided to leave on a free.
Now AS say Real Madrid will also be in the running, as he is one of a number of players they are monitoring with a view to bulking the squad up next year - without paying any transfer fees. Big salaries to come through, especially if they want to compete with the Paris club.
Atletico Madrid say no chance of Trippier transfer
Manchester United have been linked with signing Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier all summer long, but it doesn’t look as though that chase will end up being successful.
The England international has two years left to run on his deal and the current LaLiga champions have no intention of selling unless his €60 million (£51.1m) release clause is met, say AS.
Arsenal are also credited with an interest, but there’s zero intent to discuss a deal from Atleti’s side of things.
Harry Kante transfer latest
Let’s start with the ongoing one at the top of the league: Harry Kane.
Nuno spoke in his press conference yesterday ahead of Spurs’ Uefa Europa Conference League clash with Pacos Ferreira and confirmed the striker would not travel as he continued to work on his fitness, but also suggested he might be ready for the weekend clash with Wolves.
In the meantime, Miguel Delaney reports for the Independent that Manchester City are prepared to go to £150m as they seek to sign Kane, just to force Spurs to the negotiating table. All the details on that here:
Man City prepared to make £150 million Harry Kane bid to bring Spurs to negotiating table
The deadline is approaching for City to set another new British record transfer this summer
After their disastrous opening defeat by Brentford, Arsenal are aiming to complete two major signings, with Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale both set to join on permanent deals.
Elsewhere, the saga over Harry Kane’s future rumbles on after the striker was left out of Tottenham’s matchday squad for tonight’s Uefa Conference League fixture.
There’s plenty of movement across the Premier League and Europe, too, with West Ham hoping to prise Kurt Zouma from Chelsea as a host of clubs eye Fiorentina’s prolific striker Dušan Vlahović.
