Cristiano Ronaldo, Jules Kounde and Daniel James could be the big movers as the window closes (PA)

Transfer deadline day is here! Transfers have to be completed in the Premier League and everywhere else in England and Scotland by 11pm tonight, so we could see plenty of movement in the next few hours as clubs try to get their deals wrapped up.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now officially a Manchester United player after passing his medical. Daniel James won’t be his teammate for long though and is set to join Leeds United for £25m. The biggest deal still in the pipeline is Jules Kounde’s move to Chelsea, though the Sevilla defender is by no means certain to complete a transfer to Stamford Bridge today amid questions over the pricetag. A move for Saul Niguez from Madrid to west London is also in the works. Elsewhere, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has spoken out on his desire to leave Arsenal after a bid for him was turned down with Hector Bellerin set to get his own wish and leave before the deadline.

Overseas, Kylian Mbappe looks set to stay at PSG rather than move to Real Madrid, but Eduardo Camavinga and several other big deals could still go through. Follow the latest movements, rumours and completed transfers on deadline day as clubs ready themselves for the rest of the season ahead.