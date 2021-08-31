Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea chase Saul Niguez and Jules Kounde, Arsenal to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu
Transfer deadline day is here! Transfers have to be completed in the Premier League and everywhere else in England and Scotland by 11pm tonight, so we could see plenty of movement in the next few hours as clubs try to get their deals wrapped up.
Cristiano Ronaldo is now officially a Manchester United player after passing his medical. Daniel James won’t be his teammate for long though and is set to join Leeds United for £25m. The biggest deal still in the pipeline is Jules Kounde’s move to Chelsea, though the Sevilla defender is by no means certain to complete a transfer to Stamford Bridge today amid questions over the pricetag. A move for Saul Niguez from Madrid to west London is also in the works. Elsewhere, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has spoken out on his desire to leave Arsenal after a bid for him was turned down with Hector Bellerin set to get his own wish and leave before the deadline.
Overseas, Kylian Mbappe looks set to stay at PSG rather than move to Real Madrid, but Eduardo Camavinga and several other big deals could still go through. Follow the latest movements, rumours and completed transfers on deadline day as clubs ready themselves for the rest of the season ahead.
Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson joins Feyenoord on loan
Feyenoord have announced the loan capture of Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old has played right-wing and right-back for the most part, though previously played from the left or up front, too.
He has previously been on loan with Hoffenheim.
Sadio Berahino returns to English football with Sheffield Wednesday
One in the Championship now - done deal for Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls have signed former Stoke forward Sadio Berahino, once tipped for the top with England and Spurs, after he has been playing in Belgium with Zulte Waregem. He also had a loan spell with Charleroi last season.
Now a Burundi international, Berahino is back to work under Darren Moore - who was previously his boss at West Brom.
West Ham close to landing Czech midfielder Kral
Russian media carry quotes from the Spartak Moscow hierarchy which appear to confirm West Ham will be making another signing very shortly.
Alex Kral, a 23-year-old Czech Republic international, is set to depart the Russian Premier League for the English version of the same - it will be a loan with an obligation to buy, according to those reports.
Kral impressed at Euro 2020 in the summer, albeit mostly as a squad option from the bench to help his nation change the flow of matches.
Leeds complete signing of Man United winger James
Manchester United winger Daniel James is now...Leeds United winger Daniel James.
The Welsh flyer had been on the Elland Road club’s radar for quite some time, dating back to before he moved to Old Trafford, and Marcelo Bielsa is doubtless pleased to have landed an extra wide option for this season.
A £25m fee had been reported for the transfer.
Barcelona finally register Sergio Aguero
Barcelona have announced new contracts agree with first-team captains Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, which includes reductions to their salaries.
The club have been attempting to negotiate lowered deals with most of the first-team squad, with the dual approach of reducing costs and freeing up money to register new signings - and these two renegotiations have allowed them to do exactly that.
Sergio Aguero is now officially registered with the Spanish Football League and - once he recovers from injury - he’ll be eligible to make his debut for the Catalan side.
Daniel James ‘been told he can leave’ amid Leeds move
Manchester United winger Daniel James has completed his medical at Leeds United ahead of a £25 million transfer.
And Wales boss Robert Page believes James has been told by Manchester United that he can leave.
He said: “At this moment in time he’s been told he can leave and he’s got himself a move to a club that wants him.
“You want all your players to think like that. We all like confidence & being told we’re doing well. He’s no different to all players. We want them all playing competitive football at a club where they’re loved.”
Chelsea ‘working on’ Saul Niguez deal
The Athletic’s David Ornstein is reporting that Chelsea are ‘actively working’ on a deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez
The Blues are keen to secure the 26-year-old on a loan move with the option to buy. There is now said to be ‘optimism’ that he will join Chelsea.
Saul is currently contracted to Atletico Madrid until 2026.
Sporting Lisbon’s Mendes put up for sale
Journalist Pedro Sepulveda has revealed that Sporting Lisbon have agreed to sell Nuno Mendes on the final day of the transfer window.
His agent Miguel Pinho is in contact with a number of contacts over a potential transfer for the 19-year-old left-back.
Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have all been contacted.
Ronaldo’s magical Manchester United moment
The transfer activity has died down a little in the last couple of hours.
For that reason, let’s take a look back at Manchester United’s newest signing Cristiano Ronaldo and one of his most memorable goals during his first stint at Old Trafford.
Remember this in the Champions League against Porto?
Deadline day
The most famous face in transfer deadline day history? Harry Redknapp with his head out of a car may just be the most iconic image.
Shame we won’t be getting that today...probably.
