Transfer news LIVE: Romelu Lukaku set for Chelsea medical as PSG close in on Lionel Messi
The Belgian is primed for a return to Stamford Bridge while Tottenham look to add his Inter Milan teammate Lautaro Martinez to pair with Kane
Lionel Messi is moving closer to joining a new club after he waved goodbye to Barcelona at an emotional press conference on Sunday. The Argentine was unable to renew his contract with the Spanish club due to financial reasons and now looks set on joining Paris Saint-Germain, with reports suggesting that a deal could be finalised in the next 48 hours.
Messi himself said signing for PSG was a “possibility” but the forward admitted he has yet to make a decision on his future.
Elsewhere, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are battling it out for a pair of Inter Milan strikers. Spurs emerged as the frontrunner to sign Lautaro Martinez in a £70 million deal on Sunday, but Chelsea’s attempts to re-sign Romelu Lukaku for a club record fee could impact that transfer.
The suggestion from Spurs is that Martinez is not a replacement for Harry Kane, who remains a target for Manchester City. The Premier League champions will unveil Jack Grealish at the Etihad Stadium at 5:15pm BST today, after he arrived from Aston Villa on a record deal for a Premier League player.
Follow all the latest news and rumours ahead of the opening weekend of the new Premier League season:
Southampton eye move for Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Southampton want to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Liverpool, 10 years after he left the left the club to join Arsenal.
Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled with injuries over the past couple of seasons and that has impacted upon his first-team opportunities at Anfield.
TalkSport are reporting that Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for the midfielder, as well as enquiries to take the England international out on loan.
And the Saints are said to be keen to make a move for the 27-year-old, who spent time at the club’s academy system before joining Arsenal in 2011 aged 17.
Leicester to hit the market following Wesley Fofana blow
Leicester will look to strengthen their centre-back options after Wesley Fofana was ruled out until 2022 by manager Brendan Rodgers.
Fofana fractured his right fibula while also suffering damage to his knee ligaments after coming under a heavy challenge in a pre-season friendly against Villareal.
“He will have his operation on Monday and he won’t play again until 2022. Unfortunately the ligament damage is quite bad,” Rodgers said.
Leicester have since been linked with moves for Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard by the Athletic, while BILD report that the Foxes have been offered Ozan Kabak for €8 million. The Turkish centre-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool.
Lionel Messi to sign with PSG today - reports
Lionel Messi will sign with Paris Saint-Germain today, according to Media Parisien, after he officially waved goodbye to Barcelona on Sunday.
ESPN are reporting that Messi will sign a two-year deal with the French club with the option of a third season.
It has been suggested that the unveiling ceremony might take place at the Eiffel Tower, but Media Parisien report that the Parc de Princes is being prepared for Messi’s arrival.
Newcastle agree fee for Arsenal’s Joe Willock
Newcastle have agreed a fee of around £22 million to sign Joe Willock from Arsenal, according to multiple reports.
The 21-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at St James Park and he scored in seven consecutive games to help the club avoid relegation from the Premier League.
Newcastle have been pushing for his signature all summer and Willock was left out of Arsenal’s squad for the friendly against Tottenham on Sunday.
When asked why Willock was not in the squad, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “With Joe we will explain the reasons when we can. It’s all I can say now. When I can say more I will let you know.”
Nuno Espirito Santo plans Harry Kane chat on Monday following his Spurs return
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that Harry Kane has reported to the club and plans to speak to him on Monday as Spurs also try to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.
Kane ended his exile from the north London outfit on Saturday and is now isolating at the club’s training ground following his late return from holiday.
The England captain sent shockwaves around the football world last week when he did not show up for planned pre-season checks, instead opting to stay in the Bahamas and then go on to Florida as he tries to force a move to Manchester City.
Arsenal ‘rival Manchester United for Kieran Trippier’ - Transfer News Round-Up
What the papers say
Arsenal are reportedly gearing up to swoop for Manchester United target Kieran Trippier. According to The Sun, the Gunners are readying an offer for the 30-year-old Atletico Madrid midfielder. Trippier is also high on United’s target list but the Red Devils are believed to be unwilling to meet Atletico’s £34million price tag.
The paper also reports that Inter Milan have locked in on Edin Dzeko as a replacement for Chelsea-bound striker Romelu Lukaku. A two-year deal is believed to be in the works for 35-year-old Dzeko, who is currently playing up front for Roma.
Tottenham keen to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez to assist Harry Kane
Tottenham are interested in signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, the PA news agency understands.
Spurs have been in discussions with the Serie A champions over a possible transfer worth £60m as they try and strengthen their attacking options.
It is understood they would like the Argentina international to play alongside Harry Kane rather than to replace him.
Chelsea tight-lipped after reports link Romelu Lukaku with return to London
Chelsea are edging closer to securing a club-record £97.5million deal to bring striker Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan, according to reports.
Last week speculation emerged in Italy that the Belgium international had told Inter to accept a bid from Chelsea.
On Saturday afternoon, further reports suggested the Blues were now looking to push through terms for the 28-year-old to return, having previously been at the club between 2011 and 2014.
Lionel Messi’s tearful Barcelona exit is a football tragedy after financial absurdity
After so many answers – some of them very straight and stark – there’s still one arresting question. Has any player ever wanted to leave a club less?
Has any departure ever been less fitting, its nature summing up the absurdities of the modern game rather than the Barcelona career of perhaps its greatest ever player?
It goes without saying that Leo Messi’s departure from the club should have been in front of a packed Camp Nou, at the end of his time in Europe, and where the tears were genuinely moving rather than so sadly regrettable.
