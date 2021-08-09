Transfer news LIVE: Romelu Lukaku set for Chelsea medical as PSG close in on Lionel Messi

✕ Close Lionel Messi breaks down in tears as he says final goodbye to FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi is moving closer to joining a new club after he waved goodbye to Barcelona at an emotional press conference on Sunday. The Argentine was unable to renew his contract with the Spanish club due to financial reasons and now looks set on joining Paris Saint-Germain, with reports suggesting that a deal could be finalised in the next 48 hours.

Messi himself said signing for PSG was a “possibility” but the forward admitted he has yet to make a decision on his future.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are battling it out for a pair of Inter Milan strikers. Spurs emerged as the frontrunner to sign Lautaro Martinez in a £70 million deal on Sunday, but Chelsea’s attempts to re-sign Romelu Lukaku for a club record fee could impact that transfer.

The suggestion from Spurs is that Martinez is not a replacement for Harry Kane, who remains a target for Manchester City. The Premier League champions will unveil Jack Grealish at the Etihad Stadium at 5:15pm BST today, after he arrived from Aston Villa on a record deal for a Premier League player.

Follow all the latest news and rumours ahead of the opening weekend of the new Premier League season: