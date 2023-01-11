✕ Close Ten Hag wants United to be "more clinical" despite cup win against Charlton

Chelsea are set to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, in what is set to be the biggest deal so far in the January transfer window. A loan fee of around €11m has been agreed, with Chelsea fending off Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal for the 23-year-old forward’s signature.

Felix cost Atletico a club record £111m when they signed him from Benfica in 2019 and manager Graham Potter will hope the Portuguese can spark life into their attack following their recent struggles. The Blues are prepared to cover Felix’s salary in full, which could see the club pay over £250,000 a week over the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continue to push for Mykhailo Mudryk but the Gunners are starting to consider alternatives, according to reports. Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been linked with a Premier League return following his unsuccessful spell at Real Madrid, and Arsenal could make a move for the 32-year-old if their pursuit of Mudryk falls through.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are closing in on Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, while Harry Kane has been linked with a sensational move to Real Madrid. Kane is out of contract in 2024 and would reportedly cost the European champions around €100m.