Chelsea have completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku for a club record £97.5m from Inter Milan with the Belgian primed to spearhead a title challenge for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

It could be one of the most open title races in years, with our writers making their predictions for the new season ahead of the big kick-off tonight as Arsenal travel to Brentford.

Manchester City will be tough to beat though, with Pep Guardiola’s side still keen on Harry Kane, though Tottenham appear determined to keep the England forward despite talk of the champions readying a £127m offer. Liverpool have reloaded but appear to be quiet in the market after signing Ibrahima Konate to bolster their defence. While Manchester United are set to announce the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. The defender completed his medical on Wednesday and will add strength to United’s back-line in an expected partnership with captain Harry Maguire.

The Blues have plenty of potential outgoings with Roma keen to sign Tammy Abraham, whom Jose Mourinho is keen to bring to the Italian capital. Sevilla are willing to sell Jules Kounde to Chelsea, but the Blues are concerned about the £68m release clause putting them in breach of FFP. Tottenham are monitoring Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, the Serbian 21-year-old striker, in case Harry Kane departs, and are considering an offer for Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

