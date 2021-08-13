Transfer news LIVE: Man City consider new Harry Kane bid as Arsenal target Lyon’s Houssem Aouar
Follow all the latest as the Premier League kicks off the 2021/22 season
Chelsea have completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku for a club record £97.5m from Inter Milan with the Belgian primed to spearhead a title challenge for Thomas Tuchel’s side.
It could be one of the most open title races in years, with our writers making their predictions for the new season ahead of the big kick-off tonight as Arsenal travel to Brentford.
Manchester City will be tough to beat though, with Pep Guardiola’s side still keen on Harry Kane, though Tottenham appear determined to keep the England forward despite talk of the champions readying a £127m offer. Liverpool have reloaded but appear to be quiet in the market after signing Ibrahima Konate to bolster their defence. While Manchester United are set to announce the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. The defender completed his medical on Wednesday and will add strength to United’s back-line in an expected partnership with captain Harry Maguire.
The Blues have plenty of potential outgoings with Roma keen to sign Tammy Abraham, whom Jose Mourinho is keen to bring to the Italian capital. Sevilla are willing to sell Jules Kounde to Chelsea, but the Blues are concerned about the £68m release clause putting them in breach of FFP. Tottenham are monitoring Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, the Serbian 21-year-old striker, in case Harry Kane departs, and are considering an offer for Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.
Follow all the latest news and rumours ahead of the opening weekend of the new Premier League season:
That’s all for today. Now you can follow the opening match of the Premier League season live!
Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League updates
Latest updates from the Brentford Community Stadium as the new Premier League season gets under way
Leicester clinch Vestergaard
The 29-year-old Denmark defender moves to the King Power Stadium for an undisclosed fee - reported to be £15million - and has agreed a deal until 2024.
Speaking to LCFC TV, he said: “I’m very happy and I’m really excited to get going. It’s a special club that has done very well over many years and I think the project is very, very exciting, even from the outside looking in. To be a part of it is a big thing for me.
“I know a couple of the players, and Kasper (Schmeichel) and Ryan (Bertrand) I know very well and get along with off the pitch, so that’s going to be very easy.
“Just from my first impression of the guys in the dressing room, they’re a good bunch, and I’m sure I’ll settle in very quickly.”
Vestergaard, who was in the final year of his contract at Southampton, had been on Leicester’s radar for 18 months but they moved again for him after Wesley Fofana suffered a leg fracture during a recent pre-season friendly with Villarreal.
The Foxes had faced heading into the new season light in central defence, with Jonny Evans still struggling with a long-term foot issue. The Northern Irishman is not expected to be fit until after next month’s international break.
Leicester managed to get Vestergaard registered before the midday deadline on Friday so that the Dane can play in their opening game of the Premier League season against Wolves on Saturday.
Newcastle confirm signing of Willock from Arsenal
Newcastle have their man in! It has been a long chase, but Joe Willock is theirs on a permanent deal after his successful loan last term.
This transfer had been in the works for a while, but the medical and personal terms are finally done now and he’ll be part of Steve Bruce’s side for the upcoming campaign.
Big addition, big fee, big hopes for him.
Tottenham rejected by Pau Torres after striking deal with Villarreal
Tottenham have been knocked back by Pau Torres after agreeing a €45m fee, with a further €5m in add-ons, for the Villarreal defender.
The Spain international rejected the chance to move to the Premier League club due to his desire to play in the Champions League, according to Pedro Sepulveda of SIC in Portugal.
Torres will get that opportunity with the Yellow Submarines of course, with Unai Emery’s side entering the competition as Europa League winners.
Thomas Tuchel explains why Romelu Lukaku is the ‘perfect’ Chelsea signing
Thomas Tuchel has claimed Romelu Lukaku is the “perfect” signing for Chelsea due to his versatile game.
The Belgian rejoined the Blues for £97.5m on Thursday from Inter Milan in a new club-record deal.
Lukaku will be unavailable for the Champions League winners’ first Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday, with a debut at Arsenal expected next week.
But Tuchel was quick to heap praise on the 28-year-old’s well-rounded game and personality and what he can bring to the European champions.
“We’re very happy to have Romelu back at the club, personality, speed, power, he can be an excellent choice for us, an excellent addition,” Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference. “He has the power, the physique to help us, the experience, the personality to have a huge impact. He’ s a humble guy, a true team player and cares about Chelsea.
Thomas Tuchel explains why Romelu Lukaku is the ‘perfect’ Chelsea signing
The Belgian rejoined the Blues for a club-record £97.5m from Inter Milan
Arsenal step up talks with Real Madrid over Martin Odegaard return
Arsenal and Real Madrid are in talks over an Emirates Stadium return for playmaker Martin Odegaard
The 22-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Gunners, where he did enough to impress manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal, who finished eighth in the Premier League last year, have been keen to add a number 10 to their ranks over the course of the summer.
As well as Odegaard, they have been linked with moves for Leicester’s James Maddison and Houssem Aouar of Lyon.
Arsenal step up talks with Real Madrid over Martin Odegaard return
The Norwegian impressed Mikel Arteta during a loan spell with the Gunners last season.
Transfer news: Joe Willock having Newcastle medical
A bit of a long wait to get this one over the line, but Newcastle now look on the verge of sealing a deal for Arsenal’s Joe Willock.
His loan spell at St. James’ Park last year was a big success and Willock is this morning having his medical with the Magpies, reports Miles Starforth of the Shields Gazette.
Willock is set to train with Newcastle later today, before Sunday’s match against West Ham - the move is an estimated £22m deal.
Transfer news: Everton struggling to make sales or sign right-back
Not a great summer for Marcel Brands, the Everton director of football, so far. He has only managed to offload Bernard from the high-earners the club no longer look to count on, while key additions at right-back and in midfield are yet to arrive.
The Echo report that an arrival is not expected in the next week or so, while hopes that Inter Milan would make a bid for Moise Kean have also been extinguished - the Italian club have made it clear they only wanted a loan, which Everton don’t want.
Not the start that Rafa Benitez would have wanted at his new club.
Transfer news: Leeds ‘pushing hard' for Mikel Damsgaard
Leeds have got job No1 done and out of the way for the summer: Marcelo Bielsa is signed up to his latest one-year deal and will be in the dugout once more.
Now it’s about adding to the squad which has so far seen Junior Firpo arrive as the only real ‘new’ face for the senior squad, with Jack Harrison also making a loan deal permanent.
La Repubblica claim they want Mikel Damsgaard from Sampdoria and the boss is “pushing hard” for the club to sign him as he likes his “characteristics”. Financial issues at Samp mean a deal could be done.
Illan Meslier signs new Leeds contract
Illan Meslier has committed his long-term future to Leeds by signing a new five-year contract at Elland Road.
The 21-year-old has impressed since joining on loan from Lorient in 2019 and is now one of the Premier League’s best shot-stoppers.
Now part of the French Under-21 squad, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have locked up the future of one of Europe’s finest young goalkeepers.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies