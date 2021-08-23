Transfer news LIVE: Man City prepare final push for Harry Kane as Tottenham eye Wolves’ Adama Traore
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip throughout the day
Harry Kane continues to dominate the transfer rumours with Manchester City eager to make one final push to sign the Tottenham striker, who made his first appearance of the season in Tottenham’s win at Wolves on Sunday.
You can follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip as Premier League clubs make moves to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline day.
The saga over Kane’s Spurs future rumbles on, though it remains unclear how connected the club’s continued links to players in the market is to the possible haul they can expect for the England forward.
It is the summer’s of the gentleman’s agreement, with the 28-year-old thought to be furious at Daniel Levy, who he believes reneged on their agreement to sell him this summer, with the Spurs chairman already knocking back Manchester City’s initial bid worth £125m.
Meanwhile, it’s more doom and gloom at Arsenal, who were humbled at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday, but the additions of Martin Odegaard, who has been signed on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid, and Aaron Ramsdale, who will push Bernd Leno for the No 1 spot in the line-up after completing a move from Sheffield United, should boost training this week after the Gunners spent another £60m to take their summer spending past £130m.
There promises to be more thrills and spills this week with overreactions and pressure from managers to rectify what they believe might be a trend after just two games of the new campaign - follow it all as it happens below:
Tottenham want Aouar with Juventus also keen
Tottenham appear to have built a long list of targets, which may hint at the possibility of a compromise over Harry Kane’s future and the potential for a late dash before the deadline to inject fresh talent into this squad after a fine start to the season under Nuno.
Spurs are reportedly after Lyon’s France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 23, with Juventus also keen, according to Calcio Mercato.
Arsenal were heavily linked to the 23-year-old last year but now appear to have ended that interest after their heavy spending this summer.
Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich signs new contract
Joshua Kimmich has signed a new contract with German champions Bayern Munich, extending his stay at the Bundesliga club until 2025.
The 26-year-old has played a significant role in Bayern’s last six Bundesliga titles, as well as their Champions League win in 2020.
Midfield partner Leon Goretzka, who is out of contract next summer, is expected to follow Kimmich and sign a new deal with the club in the coming days.
Goretzka has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid so far this summer.
Rodgers says star players opting to stay is sign of Leicester progress
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes keeping hold of his star players this summer indicates that they share the club’s ambitions.
The Foxes have consistently sold players to “bigger” clubs in recent years, with N’Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater and Ben Chilwell all joining Chelsea, Riyad Mahrez moving to Manchester City and Harry Maguire signed by Manchester United.
A similar move for James Maddison to Arsenal was a source of speculation until the Gunners signed Martin Odegaard, while Harvey Barnes committed his future to the club by signing a new four-year contract this week.
Rodgers is also hopeful that Youri Tielemans who scored a stunning winner as Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in their history in May, will also follow suit as he prepared for Monday’s Premier League game at West Ham.
“Players have felt the need to move on and further their careers, which is fine, and that’s the nature of the game,” Rodgers said. “It will always happen and some of the biggest clubs in the world will lose their players.
“You’ve always got to be preparing this pipeline of players going forward so if you do lose them you get the next ones coming in. That’s something we are very clear on as a club.
Brendan Rodgers says star players opting to stay is sign of Leicester’s progress
Harvey Barnes signed a new four-year contract with the Foxes this week.
Guardiola still unsure whether Manchester City will buy striker this summer
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola still does not know whether he will buy a striker this summer.
City’s pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane has dominated the transfer window, but Spurs insist their star man is not for sale and City have yet to make an offer that might tempt them to change their mind.
With Sergio Aguero leaving for Barcelona at the end of his contract, City are light on options up front, though that did not stop them from hammering Norwich 5-0.
“When we decide to not sign a contract for Aguero and people say what we’re going to do, I said many times: it’ll depend on the market, the options,” he said.
“Maybe we buy or maybe we’ll not. We still have 10 days in the transfer market, we’re going to see what happens, and it depends on that what decision we are going to take...
Pep Guardiola still unsure whether Manchester City will buy striker this summer
With Sergio Aguero leaving for Barcelona at the end of his contract, City are light on options up front.
Conor Gallagher chose Palace loan for chance to learn from Patrick Vieira
Conor Gallagher has admitted the prospect of learning from Patrick Vieira convinced him to join Crystal Palace ahead of Leeds this season.
The Chelsea loanee made his Eagles debut in Saturday’s stalemate with Brentford after he was ineligible to feature in his new team’s Premier League opener against his parent club last weekend.
Gallagher impressed during the 0-0 draw and believes working under one of the division’s all-time best midfielders will be a positive during his season-long loan at Selhurst Park.
Asked why he picked Palace over Leeds, the 21-year-old explained: “I liked what the manager Patrick Vieira was saying. I feel like it suited me very nicely and like I could express myself the best here.
“He wants me to do what I do best, which is basically all I want to hear. He knows the type of player I am. He knows that I want to get up and down the pitch and just play with freedom. That definitely helped persuade me.
Conor Gallagher chose Palace loan for chance to learn from Patrick Vieira
The 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder picked the Eagles ahead of Leeds.
Arsenal and Spurs 'battle for Bayern’s Corentin Tolisso’
Corentin Tolisso is a name worth monitoring, with the Bayern Munich midfielder on Arsenal’s radar.
The France international is also wanted by the Gunners’ north London rivals Tottenham, write the Daily Mirror.
Transfer news round-up as Arsenal target Bayern’s Corentin Tolisso
Tottenham are looking to offload Tanguy Ndombele and could find a suitor in the shape of the Old Lady, who would send the USA international to north London in return
Tottenham ‘target Adama Traore’ as Nuno eyes reunion with Wolves winger
Whether it’s connected to potential funds incoming from a Harry Kane sale or not, Tottenham have been linked with Wolves’ Adama Traore.
Negotiations over a new deal for the Spain star at Molineux have not advanced, with Spurs now pondering a £40m offer, according to the Telegraph.
A £42.5m deal for Cristian Romero is in place, with the Argentine initially joining on loan, while Bryan Gil arrives for £22.5m - a fee that included Erik Lamela leaving in the opposite direction to Sevilla.
So a move for Traore would take Spurs’ spending effectively past £100m this summer, should it materalise.
Man City prepare final push to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham after £125m bid rejected
Man City are preparing a final push to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham after their initial £125m bid was rejected.
The Telegraph report Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is determined to hold on to the 28-year-old.
But Pep Guardiola may eventually end up with the England star, with the newspaper claiming this week will see the champions step up efforts to convince Levy to soften his stance.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies