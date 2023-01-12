✕ Close Ten Hag wants United to be "more clinical" despite cup win against Charlton

Manchester United and Chelsea are both considering a move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters. The 25-year-old right-back has refused to sign a new deal at the Premier League’s basement club and, according to TalkSport, he is being talked about at Old Trafford as a possible replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could be allowed to leave during the January window. Chelsea also need cover in the position after Reece James’ latest injury.

Wolves are chasing £10m-rated midfielder Mario Lamina, formally of Southampton and Fulham, reports The Sun, and are also eyeing Atletico Madrid’s 33-year-old left-back Felipe, via Reuters.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continue to push for Mykhailo Mudryk but the Gunners are starting to consider alternatives, according to reports. Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been linked with a Premier League return following his unsuccessful spell at Real Madrid, and Arsenal could make a move for the 32-year-old if their pursuit of Mudryk falls through.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are closing in on Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, while Harry Kane has been linked with a sensational move to Real Madrid. Kane is out of contract in 2024 and would reportedly cost the European champions around €100m. Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below: