Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd and Chelsea chase Saints defender, Mykhailo Mudryk to Arsenal latest
Manchester United are still waiting on confirmation that they can loan Burnley’s Wout Weghorst
Manchester United and Chelsea are both considering a move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters. The 25-year-old right-back has refused to sign a new deal at the Premier League’s basement club and, according to TalkSport, he is being talked about at Old Trafford as a possible replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could be allowed to leave during the January window. Chelsea also need cover in the position after Reece James’ latest injury.
Wolves are chasing £10m-rated midfielder Mario Lamina, formally of Southampton and Fulham, reports The Sun, and are also eyeing Atletico Madrid’s 33-year-old left-back Felipe, via Reuters.
Meanwhile, Arsenal continue to push for Mykhailo Mudryk but the Gunners are starting to consider alternatives, according to reports. Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been linked with a Premier League return following his unsuccessful spell at Real Madrid, and Arsenal could make a move for the 32-year-old if their pursuit of Mudryk falls through.
Elsewhere, Manchester United are closing in on Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst, while Harry Kane has been linked with a sensational move to Real Madrid. Kane is out of contract in 2024 and would reportedly cost the European champions around €100m. Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below:
Joao Felix transfer: Ranking the 12 Chelsea signings of Todd Boehly era
Yesterday, Joao Felix became the 13th Chelsea signing under Todd Boehly.
The Atletico Madrid forward has joined on loan with the Blues, with Graham Potter hoping for a spark so far missing from recruitments under Clearlake Capital.
If the new signings since the takeover are yet to fully deliver on the club’s investment, it is not for the lack of investment.
The American and Clearlake Capital have spent more than £300m since taking over the club last May
Eden Hazard a potential alternative for the Gunners
If Arsenal are ultimately unsuccessful in their pursuit of Mudryk, then a surprise name has emerged as a possible alternative.
According to reports, former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been linked with a Premier League return following his unsuccessful spell at Real Madrid, and Arsenal could make a move for the 32-year-old if their pursuit of Mudryk falls through.
The Belgium playmaker has failed in Spain to recreate the form that saw him score 110 times for Chelsea between 2012 and 2019, with just seven goals in his last three-and-a-half years with Los Blancos.
The Express cites Media Foot Mercato as reporting Arsenal will look to sign the 32-year-old if they fail to pick up Mudryk – who is himself being courted by the Blues – while Newcastle are also understood to be interested in Hazard.
Arsenal edging closer towards Mykhailo Mudryk deal
Arsenal continue to push for Mykhailo Mudryk although Shakhtar Donetsk are holding firm in their valuation of the player so far.
As our Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney reported, “One reason it has been dragging is because Shakhtar have been in little mood to budge on fee due to how much they lost in potential sales after the Fifa ruling that foreign players could leave for free with the invasion. This one of their top assets.
“Player’s choice is Arsenal, though, and he obviously wants to go as soon as possible.”
Kyle Walker-Peters being eyed by big clubs
