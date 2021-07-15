Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed a new deal with Barcelona (Getty)

With Euro 2020 done and dusted, the focus of the football world turns to the transfer market.

The big news is that Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed a new five-year deal with Barcelona, which will seemingly involve the captain taking a huge pay cut due to the financial difficulties that the club are experiencing.

Barca teammate Antoine Griezmann could be on his way out, potentially returning to Atletico Madrid in a swap deal for Saul Niguez. Earlier this week the rumours were that the France international might be heading to Chelsea on loan, but a return to Atletico looks much more likely at his point.

Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho’s long-awaited move to Manchester United could be confirmed at any moment, with the young England winger having completed his medical a few days ago, and the Old Trafford club seems to be the preferred destination for Three Lions teammate Kieran Trippier. The defender is reportedly keen for a Premier League return from Atletico Madrid.

In other news, Leicester are hopeful of fending off Liverpool to retain midfielder Youri Tielemans, per The Telegraph, and the Daily Mirror report that Tammy Abraham could be used by Chelsea to boost a trade deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Meanwhile, Euro 2020’s player of the tournament, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, has signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He joins the French side from AC Milan.

