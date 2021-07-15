Transfer news LIVE: Lionel Messi set to sign new Barcelona deal plus Liverpool, Man Utd rumours
With Euro 2020 done and dusted, the focus of the football world turns to the transfer market.
The big news is that Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed a new five-year deal with Barcelona, which will seemingly involve the captain taking a huge pay cut due to the financial difficulties that the club are experiencing.
Barca teammate Antoine Griezmann could be on his way out, potentially returning to Atletico Madrid in a swap deal for Saul Niguez. Earlier this week the rumours were that the France international might be heading to Chelsea on loan, but a return to Atletico looks much more likely at his point.
Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho’s long-awaited move to Manchester United could be confirmed at any moment, with the young England winger having completed his medical a few days ago, and the Old Trafford club seems to be the preferred destination for Three Lions teammate Kieran Trippier. The defender is reportedly keen for a Premier League return from Atletico Madrid.
In other news, Leicester are hopeful of fending off Liverpool to retain midfielder Youri Tielemans, per The Telegraph, and the Daily Mirror report that Tammy Abraham could be used by Chelsea to boost a trade deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.
Meanwhile, Euro 2020’s player of the tournament, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, has signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He joins the French side from AC Milan.
Chelsea planning loan move for Griezmann
Chelsea are reportedly making plans to sign Antoine Griezmann on loan from Barcelona.
The Daily Express says the Blues could use the 30-year-old’s France team-mate Kurt Zouma to help set the platform for a potential move in the summer.
Chelsea used the same tactic last year, enlisting Antonio Rudiger as a mediator to help bring in Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.
Tottenham have earmarked Danny Ings as their priority summer transfer target.
Brentford among clubs keen to sign Wales international Johnson
Several Premier League and Championship clubs are aiming to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest, with newly-promoted Brentford among them.
Offers have been made to Forest for the versatile attacker, who came through the Academy system at the City Ground and made his debut in the 2019/20 season, playing a handful of games in the Championship.
At least one offer has been put to Forest so far for Johnson, who has two senior Wales caps to his name after playing in friendlies against USA and Mexico last season.
Domestically, he was on loan at Lincoln City for the entirety of 20/21 and played a key role for them in reaching the League One play-off final, where he featured for the full 90 minutes at Wembley in an eventual defeat to Blackpool. He scored 13 goals in all competitions, mainly playing from the sides of the attack but also featuring from a central attacking midfield role at times.
Johnson signed a long-term contract with Forest in 2019, but the length of the deal was not disclosed.
A Wembley appearance in the League One play-off final capped a superb campaign for the 20-year-old
Donnarumma signs five-year deal at Paris St Germain
Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has signed for Paris St Germain on a five-year deal.
The 22-year-old joins PSG after reaching the end of his contract with AC Milan with whom he had been since 2013.
Donnarumma was handed his Milan debut aged 16 in 2015 and ended up making over 200 Serie A appearances for them.
Confirmation of his move to PSG comes three days on from Donnarumma, holder of 33 senior caps, helping Italy win Euro 2020 and being named player of the tournament.
His efforts included keeping three clean sheets and saving one penalty in the shootout in the semi-finals against Spain and then two more in the one that settled Sunday’s final as the Azzurri got the better of England at Wembley.
The Italian goalkeeper was the standout in a tournament of standout goalkeepers, making the most decisive contribution of all in the penalty shootout defeat of England in the final
Messi extends Barca deal, per reports
Lionel Messi has agreed a significant pay cut in order to remain at Barcelona and will sign a five-year contract in the coming days, according to reports.
Messi, 34, has been a free agent since his previous four-year deal expired on June 30, but though the Argentinian was widely linked with Manchester City and Paris St Germain last summer, it had been anticipated that a deal would be reached for him to extend his 20-year association with Barca.
Messi’s relationship with former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu had become strained after the club’s 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich last season, but he has been happier since the re-election of Joan Laporta in March.
Finding a solution has not been straightforward, however, given Barca’s crippling debts and need to cut costs in order to meet LaLiga’s Financial Fair Play rules.
But according to reports in Spain and beyond, Messi has agreed to take a 50 per cent pay cut compared to his previous contract, which was worth more than 125 million euros (£105million) per season, while continuing his playing career until 2026 at least.
The forward is fresh from winning the Copa America with Argentina
