Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ready to meet Manuel Locatelli price tag plus Liverpool, Man United rumours
All the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip
The transfer window is alive and kicking as we transition away from Euro 2020 and international football towards the club game again.
Some of the standout performances of this summer’s tournament may have done enough to earn a move, including Manuel Locatelli, with Sassuolo poised to cash in on the Italy midfielder, with Juventus and Arsenal keen.
And there have already been some significant signings with Crystal Palace landing Chelsea’s Marc Guehi for £18 million.
While Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed a new five-year deal with Barcelona, which will seemingly involve the captain taking a huge pay cut due to the financial difficulties that the club are experiencing.
Barca teammate Antoine Griezmann looks likely to leave the Nou Camp, with the Blaugrana seemingly eager to send him back to Atletico Madrid and acquire Saul Niguez in return. There have also been rumours that the France international might be heading to Chelsea on loan, but a return to Atletico looks much more likely at his point.
Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho’s long-awaited move to Manchester United could be confirmed at any moment, with the young England winger having completed his medical a few days ago, and the Old Trafford club seems to be the preferred destination for Three Lions teammate Kieran Trippier. The defender is reportedly keen for a Premier League return from Atletico Madrid.
In other news, Leicester are hopeful of fending off Liverpool to retain midfielder Youri Tielemans, per The Telegraph, and the Daily Mirror report that Tammy Abraham could be used by Chelsea to boost a trade deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.
Meanwhile, Euro 2020’s player of the tournament, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, has signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He joins the French side from AC Milan.
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip below.
Bruce gives Willock transfer update
Steve Bruce has also given an update about the likelihood of the club signing Arsenal youngster Joe Willock on a permanent deal.
The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at St James’ Park and excelled with the north east outfit, scoring eight goals in 14 games.
But Bruce admits it remains Arsenal’s decision where Willock ends up this summer.
He told BBC Sport: “As I’ve said, it’s really Arsenal’s decision.
“And until Arsenal make a decision - a bit like all the big clubs, they have a look over pre-season and see what they’re getting in and not getting in - we’ll keep monitoring and badgering away.”
Lingard in Manchester United’s plans, says Solskjaer
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted Jesse Lingard is in the club’s plans for next season.
The 28-year-old midfielder made just three appearances in the first half of the 2020-21 campaign before going out on loan to West Ham in January.
And Lingard thrived at the London Stadium as he netted nine times in 16 games, a sensational run of form which saw him named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020.
His future at Old Trafford has been called into question following his impressive spell at West Ham, but Solskjaer feels there is a place for him in their squad.
The Man Utd boss said: “Jesse has come back, been bright, he wants to fight for his place and there’s nothing better than seeing players want to fight for their place.
“What he did towards the end of last season, that’s the true Jesse, that’s what we know he’s capable of and I think we saw towards the end that we lacked some options at times and Jesse is in the plans at the moment, yeah.”
Santo told to count on keeping Kane
New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he has been told to count on having Harry Kane around next season, but Gareth Bale will not be returning.
The England captain is keen to leave this summer in order to further his career, but Spurs hold all of the power as the striker is under contract for another three years and have insisted all along that he is not for sale.
Kane, who is attracting interest from Manchester City, is currently on holiday following the Three Lions’ run to the Euro 2020 final and he is not due back for pre-season until August 2.
Nuno, who is yet to speak to the player since his appointment, revealed it had been suggested to him that Kane would not be sold.
He also confirmed that Bale will not be coming back, having spent last term on loan from Real Madrid
Carroll leaves Newcastle ‘amicably'
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has confirmed Andy Carroll is looking for a new club having left Tyneside.
The former England international was said to have left St James’ Park ‘amicably’, two years after re-joining the club.
It was Carroll’s second spell at Newcastle following his £50 million departure to Liverpool back in 2011.
Giroud leaves Chelsea for AC Milan
French striker Olivier Giroud has joined AC Milan on a permanent transfer from Chelsea.
The World Cup-winner teased the Milan switch on Friday by revealing he would be embarking on “a new journey with a light and happy heart”.
And Giroud’s arrival was confirmed by the Italian club on Saturday.
A statement on their official website read: “AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Olivier Jonathan Giroud on a permanent transfer from Chelsea FC. The French striker will be wearing the number nine jersey.”
The 34-year-old spent three-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge following a deadline-day transfer from Arsenal in January 2018.
Guehi completes £18 million transfer from Chelsea to Palace
Marc Guehi has completed his £18million switch from Chelsea to Crystal Palace, signing a five-year deal with the Eagles.
The 21-year-old impressed across 18 months of two loans at Swansea and has now made the Selhurst Park move.
Guehi becomes one of the first recruits of Patrick Vieira’s managerial tenure with the Eagles.
“I’m very excited, it’s a great opportunity for me to come to such a big club in the Premier League,” said Guehi.
“I’m really excited to get going. The club is taking a really exciting direction with the new gaffer that’s come in.
“A lot of good young players are here and obviously such a stable club with top players really enticed me and made me want to come.”
Guehi completes £18 million transfer from Chelsea to Crystal Palace
Marc Guehi has completed his £18million switch from Chelsea to Crystal Palace, signing a five-year deal with the Eagles.
The 21-year-old impressed across 18 months of two loans at Swansea and has now made the Selhurst Park move.
Guehi becomes one of the first recruits of Patrick Vieira’s managerial tenure with the Eagles.
“I’m very excited, it’s a great opportunity for me to come to such a big club in the Premier League,” said Guehi.
“I’m really excited to get going. The club is taking a really exciting direction with the new gaffer that’s come in.
Marc Guehi completes £18 million transfer from Chelsea to Crystal Palace
The Eagles continue their recruitment drive after several senior players departed at the end of last season
Rafael Benitez: Finances and backroom frictions in the limelight as new boss gets started at Everton
After a rancorous start to his Everton career, Rafa Benitez is grateful that pre-season action is underway. The team played their second friendly at Finch Farm on Saturday, beating Blackburn Rovers 1-0, and this week head off to the United States to take part in the Florida Cup with a game against Millonarios, the Colombian club.
The winners face the victors of the meeting between Arsenal and Inter Milan, another of Benitez’s former clubs.
It is not quite the calm before the storm. It may be the lull between hurricanes. The 61-year-old is aware that he needs a good start in the Premier League campaign and any faltering of momentum will lead to a clamour from the Goodison Park crowd for him to be replaced.
The mood on the training ground is positive. The Spaniard is a top-class coach and the players have been impressed by the quality of his sessions. Benitez believes that there is plenty of room for improvement in the squad. Ben Godfrey, in particular, has a huge scope for development and should benefit under the new regime.
Finances and frictions in limelight as Rafael Benitez gets started at Everton
The Toffees start their league campaign against Southampton, Leeds and Brighton
Chelsea are “leaving no stone unturned” in their efforts to sign Haaland
Chelsea are “leaving no stone unturned” in their efforts to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.
That’s according to Sky Sport Germany, who say the chances of a swap deal for the 20-year-old are low.
Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham have been mentioned as possible makeweights for the Norwegian striker.
Arsenal ready to meet Locatelli price tag
Juventus still lead the race for Italy star Manuel Locatelli, but Arsenal remain in the hunt.
That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Arsenal will meet the price tag of £36m (€40m), but only if the Sassuolo star is committed to joining the Gunners.
The Old Lady have been strongly linked with a move for Locatelli, who impressed for Roberto Mancini’s European champions at this summer’s Euro 2020.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies