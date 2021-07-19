Manuel Locatelli helped Italy win Euro 2020 (AP)

The transfer window is alive and kicking as we transition away from Euro 2020 and international football towards the club game again.

Some of the standout performances of this summer’s tournament may have done enough to earn a move, including Manuel Locatelli, with Sassuolo poised to cash in on the Italy midfielder, with Juventus and Arsenal keen.

And there have already been some significant signings with Crystal Palace landing Chelsea’s Marc Guehi for £18 million.

While Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed a new five-year deal with Barcelona, which will seemingly involve the captain taking a huge pay cut due to the financial difficulties that the club are experiencing.

Barca teammate Antoine Griezmann looks likely to leave the Nou Camp, with the Blaugrana seemingly eager to send him back to Atletico Madrid and acquire Saul Niguez in return. There have also been rumours that the France international might be heading to Chelsea on loan, but a return to Atletico looks much more likely at his point.

Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho’s long-awaited move to Manchester United could be confirmed at any moment, with the young England winger having completed his medical a few days ago, and the Old Trafford club seems to be the preferred destination for Three Lions teammate Kieran Trippier. The defender is reportedly keen for a Premier League return from Atletico Madrid.

In other news, Leicester are hopeful of fending off Liverpool to retain midfielder Youri Tielemans, per The Telegraph, and the Daily Mirror report that Tammy Abraham could be used by Chelsea to boost a trade deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Meanwhile, Euro 2020’s player of the tournament, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, has signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He joins the French side from AC Milan.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip below.