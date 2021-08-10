✕ Close Lionel Messi breaks down in tears as he says final goodbye to FC Barcelona

The transfer window is hotting up as we approach the start of the new Premier League season on Friday when Arsenal travel across London to face newboys Brentford.

But there is plenty of business to be done in the window, with Lionel Messi dominating headlines and moving closer to joining a new club after he waved goodbye to Barcelona at an emotional press conference on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain are primed to make a move shortly, but may have to sell players to balance the books.

There are whispers from Spain though that Barcelona may attempt one final attempt to bring Messi back to the Nou Camp, despite the Argentine publicly confirming his departure.

While Chelsea move a step closer to to re-signing Romelu Lukaku for a club record fee, and they could raise funds for that move by selling Tammy Abraham, with Jose Mourinho’s Roma thought to be rivalling Atalanta and Arsenal for the England striker.

Tottenham are still hoping to retain Harry Kane, too, with the England striker a target for Manchester City. The Premier League champions unveiled Jack Grealish at the Etihad Stadium on Monday, having splashed out £100m to bring him from Aston Villa.

Follow all the latest news and rumours ahead of the opening weekend of the new Premier League season: