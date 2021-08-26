Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo agrees personal terms with Man City plus Kylian Mbappe latest
Following Lionel Messi’s seismic move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the Argentina captain’s great rival Cristiano Ronaldo could also be set for a career refresh.
The Juventus forward is reportedly keen on leaving the Serie A club, with Manchester City the ideal destination as things stand. City – who spent £100million on Jack Grealish in this window – are reluctant to pay a transfer fee for the 26-year-old Ronaldo, however, our own Miguel Delaney has reported that personal terms have been agreed between the player and the Premier League champions. With their top target Harry Kane having confirmed that he will not leave Tottenham this summer, City might just be tempted to get a deal over the line for the Portugal winger.
Elsewhere, Real Madrid have made waves by making a £137m bid for Kylian Mbappe. PSG have rejected the offer, but the French club’s sporting director Leonardo appeared to confirm that the France international wishes to fulfil a childhood dream by moving to the La Liga side. Mbappe, 22, will see his contract expire next summer, so PSG might just decide to take the money instead of letting the superstar leave for free next year.
Meanwhile, Manchester United continue to rival PSG for Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga, with the 18-year-old one year away from a free transfer and a likely candidate to make a late move in the window as his club salvage some value. And in yet more French transfer news, West Ham have been linked with Lille midfielder Jonathan Bamba, with the 25-year-old now seen as an alternative to Jesse Lingard, who has returned to Old Trafford following his incredible loan spell at the London Stadium. Elsewhere, Chelsea are exploring a potential loan move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.
Bamford receives first England call-up
Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has received his first England call-up, as Gareth Southgate named his 25-man squad for the Three Lions’ upcoming World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.
England take on Hungary on 2 September, Andorra on 5 September and Poland on 8 September as they continue their qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Southgate’s side currently lead their qualifying group with three wins from three.
Bamford played in all of Leeds’ Premier League games last season as they returned to the top flight following a 16-year absence, and the 27-year-old impressed while scoring 17 times and recording eight assists.
Full story and full squad here:
Patrick Bamford handed first England call-up for World Cup qualifiers
The Three Lions’ impending games are their first since their Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy
Our Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, has provided a huge update on the potential Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City move.
“Manchester City and Juventus are negotiating over a fee for Cristiano Ronaldo, but that is the only remaining barrier in what would be a sensational signing for the English champions.
“The Portuguese has already spoken to Pep Guardiola about his role in the team, and it is understood personal terms have been agreed.
“Ronaldo will be paid over £250,000 a week should the deal be complete.
“His agent Jorge Mendes flew into Turin on Wednesday night to try and negotiate his exit, but Juventus are in principle open to a sale as they want Ronaldo off the wage bill in order to rebuild.”
Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United consider Yves Bissouma
Manchester United are hoping to sign a new central midfielder before next week’s deadline.
Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma is one player who United have looked at, and may return to in future, but he is seen as more of a box-to-box player rather than the type of passer Solskjaer wants now.
While the Norwegian wants to do a deal for Declan Rice in this window, and sees it as necessary to make the leap to serious title challengers, it seems highly unlikely unless sales can be made in time.
Rice is keen on the move, and feels it is time to take the next step in his career.
Sources have likened it to the Jadon Sancho situation, though, with United set to return for a more favourable deal next year.
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Lucas Ocampos
Liverpool have been relatively quiet in the market so far this summer.
However, the Daily Star report that Jurgen Klopp could yet add to his squad before the deadline next week.
They say that Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos is a possible target as the Reds look to bolster their offensive ranks.
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea backed out of Erling Haaland deal
Chelsea splashed £97.5m on Romelu Lukaku earlier this month but it was apparently nearly another striker through the door this summer.
The Daily Star report that Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland was another option for the Blues.
However, demands from agent Mino Raiola saw them switch their attentions to the Belgian.
Lukaku started as he means to go on at the weekend with a goal on his debut against Arsenal.
Sky Sports are reporting that Manchester City are willing to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a two-year contract that would see the forward earn approximately €15m per season.
The forward is earning around double that amount at Juventus, so he would be taking a hefty pay cut to move on.
Juventus are said to be after a fee of €25m for the 36-year-old and are keen on taking Gabriel Jesus from City.
City, however, are hesitant to let go of Jesus or pay a transfer fee for Ronaldo, whose contract with Juve expires next summer.
Transfer news LIVE: Zouma set for West Ham medical
Per the Evening Standard, Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is set to undergo a medical today ahead of a move to West Ham.
The centre-back, who has previously been loaned out to Everton and Stoke, is on the verge of a £25m transfer to the Hammers, who have started this season in fine form.
David Moyes’ side currently sit atop the Premier League, having beaten Newcastle 4-2 and Leicester 4-1 in their first two matches.
In second place on goal difference are Chelsea, whom Zouma looks set to leave after a seven-year spell that followed his arrival from Saint-Etienne.
The 26-year-old’s medical will reportedly take place in Paris, where the France international has been the last few days.
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal’s Torreira joins Fiorentina on loan
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan.
The Serie A club have an option to buy the Uruguay international at the end of the campaign.
Torreira has made 89 appearances for Arsenal since arriving from Sampdoria in 2018, but the 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid.
The midfielder played 26 times across all competitions as Atletico won La Liga.
Transfer news LIVE: Arteta’s hint on Aubameyang’s future
There has been speculation that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might leave Arsenal as part of Mikel Arteta’s rebuild of the squad, but the coach’s latest interview suggests the forward is going nowhere.
Aubameyang is believed to be Arsenal’s top earner, on a salary of around £250,000 per week, but there is seemingly no rush at the north London club to offload those wages.
Speaking after Aubameyang scored a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 6-0 thrashing of West Brom in the Carabao Cup second round, Arteta very much spoke as if the Gabon international is part of his plans this season.
“I hope [the return of fans helps him],” Arteta said. “Obviously he is a really happy character and he needs that connection with people; with family, with friends, with fans. You could see the interaction when he left the pitch and I think that is something really positive for him, yes.
“Auba, after his Covid, to get some minutes and score three goals for his confidence is going to be great.”
Mikel Arteta feels Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be boosted by return of fans
The Gunners got their campaign up and running with a 6-0 rout of a much-changed West Brom team
