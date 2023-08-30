Mohamed Salah, right, has been linked with a move away from Anfield (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool in the closing stages of the transfer window, according to former Premier League midfielder Jan Aage Fjortoft. The club have repeatedly made it clear they do not have the 31-year-old up for sale however with interest coming from the Saudi Pro League, and club Al-Ittihad in particular, a high bid may tempt Liverpool’s ownership into reconsidering their position.

Elsewhere, Wolves are closing in on signing Paraguayan winger Enso Gonzalez on a £5m deal as they look to continue their rebuild under Gary O'Neil and Nottingham Forest are in talks over a deal for Fenerbahce striker Michy Batshuayi after the former Chelsea man missed out on a move to the midlands club late on deadline day last year.

Meanwhile, Manchester United hope to solve their left-back issue after both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia sustained injuries. With three days left in the window Erik ten Hag is hoping to bring in a short-term replacement.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals ahead of Friday’s deadline below.