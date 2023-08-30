Transfer news LIVE: Mo Salah ‘likely to leave Liverpool’ as Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd chase deadline deals
Mohamed Salah, Ivan Toney and Matheus Nunes are three players being targeted in the final days of the summer transfer window
Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool in the closing stages of the transfer window, according to former Premier League midfielder Jan Aage Fjortoft. The club have repeatedly made it clear they do not have the 31-year-old up for sale however with interest coming from the Saudi Pro League, and club Al-Ittihad in particular, a high bid may tempt Liverpool’s ownership into reconsidering their position.
Elsewhere, Wolves are closing in on signing Paraguayan winger Enso Gonzalez on a £5m deal as they look to continue their rebuild under Gary O'Neil and Nottingham Forest are in talks over a deal for Fenerbahce striker Michy Batshuayi after the former Chelsea man missed out on a move to the midlands club late on deadline day last year.
Meanwhile, Manchester United hope to solve their left-back issue after both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia sustained injuries. With three days left in the window Erik ten Hag is hoping to bring in a short-term replacement.
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals ahead of Friday’s deadline below.
Roma set to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on season-long loan
Chelsea have agreed a season-long loan deal with Roma for Romelu Lukaku, the PA news agency understands.
The Serie A side will pay £8m to take the wantaway striker for a year as a solution to the stand-off between player and club appears finally to be in sight.
There is no obligation for the club to make the deal permanent.
The uncertainty surrounding Lukaku, who joined Chelsea for £97.5m in 2021 but scored only eight Premier League goals in 26 games before being loaned out to Inter Milan last season, has hung over the early weeks of Mauricio Pochettino’s time in charge.
Roma set to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on season-long loan
The Belgian will link up with Jose Mourinho.
Who do Manchester United want to replace Luke Shaw?
Manchester United are targeting Spanish full-backs as a replacement for the injured Luke Shaw.
The Daily Express says Marcus Alonso, 32, has “made his decision” on a move from Barcelona while Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella is also on United’s shortlist according to the Daily Star.
Fellow Spaniard Sergio Reguilon is another potential target for United according to the Daily Telegraph. But Fulham are in prime position to take the 26-year-old from Tottenham.
Arsenal reject Chelsea move for Emile Smith Rowe
In a seemingly bizarre rumour over the last couple of days, Chelsea are thought to have pushed Arsenal about the possible transfer of Emile Smith Rowe.
The Gunners have knocked back an initial approach from the Blues and it seems unlikely the 23-year-old will move across London due to how loved he is with the Arsenal fans.
Chelsea boss, Mauricio Pochettino, wants to add an attacker to his ranks before Friday’s transfer deadline and Smith Rowe was one of a number of names the Blues are enquiring about.
Arsenal have told their London rivals they do not want to sell an England international to a team who are direct competitors.
Anjorin joins Portsmouth
Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin has agreed to join League One side Portsmouth on loan until January on a short term deal before his future with the Blues is re-assessed.
21-year-old Anjorin has previously spent time on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow and Huddersfield Town making 15 appearances for the Championship side over the last 18 months.
Chelsea’s shortage of international loan spots ended Anjorin’s chances of moving to Volendam in the Eredivisie.
Deivid Washington and Lesley Ugochukwu are set to take those after an agreement in principle was reached for Romelu Lukaku’s loan move to Roma.
Points can’t mask Manchester United’s muddled start to Erik ten Hag’s second season
Manchester United have made worse starts to seasons than this and won titles. But Manchester United have also made a worse start to this season than the table suggests. Early as August is, every week has come to assume seismic proportions for them.
In the space of seven days, they lost both standing and the prospect of Mason Greenwood’s return in the resolution to a damaging episode. They lost to Tottenham and, after what Erik ten Hag termed a “horror start”, threatened to lose to Nottingham Forest. They lost Mason Mount and Luke Shaw; taking Raphael Varane off on Saturday was a precautionary measure, but the Frenchman may yet join them on the injury list.
The next seven days, besides the end of a transfer window in which United have come to look in need of further reinforcements, brings things to shape a season: Carabao Cup and Champions League draws that can determine their destiny, a trip to Arsenal that feels still more of a marker after defeat at Spurs and considering their struggles away from home against the best last season.
Points can’t mask Man United’s muddled start to Ten Hag’s second season
A comeback win over Nottingham Forest doesn’t hide an underperforming attack or a shaky defence
Balogun linked with permanent move to Monaco
Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is closing in on a move to French side Monaco and according to The Athletic the two clubs were nearing an agreement for a permanent transfer worth an initial fee of €40m.
Balogun is travelling to Monaco to complete a medical and finalise paperwork, ahead of signing a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 side.
Arsenal also are said to have inserted a significant sell-on clause into the deal for the 22-year-old.
Balogun spent last season on loan with Stade Reims, scoring 21 Ligue 1 goals in 37 appearances, and is keen to play first-team football this season.
Manchester United beat Liverpool to Miyazawa’s signature
Manchester United Women are on track to complete a deal for Hinata Miyazawa.
The 23-year-old won the Golden Boot award at the Women’s World Cup this summer scoring five goals for Japan and is expected to make the move to the WSL from Japanese side Mynavi Sendai who she signed for in 2021.
Miyazawa featured in all 20 of Mynavi Sendai’s WE League matches last season as they finished fourth.
Alessia Russo’s departure from United made it necessary that they strengthen their squad before the start of the season and with the arrival of Brazilian Geyse from Barcelona, Miyazawa’s imminent transfer means they will have a potent attack this year.
United finished second in the WSL last term and qualified for the Champions League.
Raphael Varane knock adds to Manchester United’s injury problems
Raphael Varane has been ruled out for a few weeks as Manchester United’s injury issues pile up ahead of the Premier League trip to Arsenal.
Erik ten Hag’s side head to north London on Sunday for their final match before the international break without several key players.
Luke Shaw and Mason Mount picked up issues in the first week of the season, while summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has yet to make his debut due to a back complaint.
Raphael Varane knock adds to Manchester United’s injury problems
The PA news agency understands that United are expecting Varane to be back in less than the six weeks reported by some outlets.
Manchester United’s injury woes get worse
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane will spend a few weeks out injured in the latest blow to Erik ten Hag’s defensive line. Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are already absent with injuries and the knock to Varane is the latest setback for United’s boss.
Varane was withdrawn at half-time during United’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Ten Hag is expected to give an update on Varane’s condition on Friday when he speaks ahead of their game against Arsenal.
Reports are saying that the club are confident the centre-back will be back in under six weeks which is positive news and the upcming international break should limit the amount of games Varane misses.
Forest in talks to sign Hudson-Odoi
Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks with Chelsea over a deal for Callum Hudson-Odoi and it is thought that the discussions include the option for a permanent transfer.
Forest head coach Steve Cooper has previously worked with 22-year-old Hudson-Odoi when he was part of the England side that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017.
Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan at German club Bayer Leverkusen and has one year left on his contract with the Blues.
He made his debut for Chelsea in January 2018 and has gone on to make 126 appearances winning the Champions League, Europa League, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time with the senior squad.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies