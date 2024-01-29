Transfer news LIVE: PSG leading race for Guimaraes, Brentford want Benrahma plus Arsenal and Man Utd latest
Kieran Trippier flattered by Bayern interest, Mikel Arteta commits to Arsenal and Xavi leaves Barcelona
The January transfer window enters it’s final week after a slow month but is set to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.
Newcastle United are close to reaching the limit of financial fair play so may need to offload players over the next few days with Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier all linked to other clubs.
Kalvin Phillips has completed a loan move to West Ham and looks set to reignite his career ahead of this year’s European Championship while current Hammers midfielder Said Benrahma could make a surprising move back to Brentford.
The Bees are possibly thinking about securing more personnel for their forward line as Ivan Toney has been rumoured to be moving to a big name club though he remains committed to Brentford for the time-being.
Toney is one of a few strikers being scouted in this window with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen on many wishlists and Chelsea’s Armando Broja up for sale at a substantial fee of £50m. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, although the Seagulls have put an even higher price on his services, valuing the teenager as over £100m.
Manchester United keen to extend McTominay’s contract
Manchester United are hoping to award Scott McTominay with a new long term contract after his performances this season says The Sun.
The midfielder was up for sale during the summer but has forced his way back into the starting line-up due to consistently good displays.
The Scotland midfielder’s current deal expires in the summer of 2025, though the club have an option to extend that by a further 12 months.
McTominay has played 24 times so far this term and scored six goals.
Eddie Howe transfer update
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe gave an update about the club’s transfer window and confirmed that rumours about Jacob Ramsey and Matt Targett were ‘way off’.
Howe said: “Nothing’s changed. It’s copy and paste from before and after the game against Fulham. There’s no fresh news to give you. We’re still waiting to see what will happen.
“It’s a complex situation, I don’t think anything is clear cut. All eventualities could happen. Probably what we won’t do is bring a player in without losing one the other way. All other options could still happen.”
When asked if Newcastle have made an approach for Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey, Howe replied: “That’s incorrect.”
And when asked about Matt Targett leaving for a move to Celtic he later added: “Incorrect. You’re way off. Matt’s injured and he’s still got some time to go in his injury. He’s also a big part of what we’re doing here.”
Arsenal continue striker search with Gimenez and Mayoral on list
Arsenal have decided to step up efforts to sign Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord.
The striker, who is also being watched by West Ham, has had an impressive start to the season in the Eredivisie and the Gunners are convinced he could be an asset, according to TEAMtalk.
Gimenez is considered a cheaper, more attainable, striker option in January with Mikel Arteta’s club also keen on Getafe striker, Borja Mayoral.
Arsenal reportedly made a £22m bid for the striker who has scored 12 goals in 19 La Liga matches this season according to The Sun, though there hasn’t been any further updates on that front as of yet.
Almiron most likely player to leave Newcastle in January
Newcastle United have admitted that they need to sell players in order to ease the pressure of the Premier League’s Profti and Sustainability Rules and the most likely player to leave in January is Miguel Almiron.
Saudi Arabia’s Al Shabab are interested in signing the winger who has been a stalwart of Eddie Howe’s team and seriously impressed in his role on the right side of the pitch. .
There is interest from other parties in the likes of Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson but Almiron is seen as the more disposable key player who will bring in a decent price.
Discussions are ongoing with Al Shabab and Saudi Arabian officials about a potential deal for the Paraguayan.
PSG confident about landing Guimaraes
Paris Saint-Germain are confident of winning the chase for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, reports the Daily Mirror.
However, the move is said to not take place until the summer.
Guimaraes is believed to have a release clause of close to £100m after recently signing a new improved contract and PSG are one of the few clubs who would be able to trigger it.
Kieran Trippier opens up on Bayern Munich interest
Newcastle star Kieran Trippier insists he is committed to remaining at St James’ Park after Bayern Munich’s failed attempt to sign him this month.
“It is always a compliment when a team like Bayern comes in for you. Nothing has changed since I arrived. I want to play for the club, create history and win a trophy and help the club grow.” he said,
“It is one of those things. Things happen in the background. As always I have had loads of conversations with the manager and they have been very positive.
“I hope everyone knows my commitment to this club. It has not changed since I first arrived. It is a transfer window and I have always been committed. It has not put me off or anything like that.
“My teammates, manager and owners know how committed I am here and I wanted the supporters to know that as well because for them with all the transfer talk I wanted them to know how committed I am to the club.”
Arsenal and Manchester United interesting in Joshua Zirkzee
Arsenal and Manchester United are monitoring Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.
Zirkzee is an imposing 6ft 4in Dutch striker who came through the Bayern Munich academy. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive two and a half years in front of goal, scoring 18 times for Anderlecht on loan in 2021/22, and notching 10 since joining the Bologna in August 2022.
The Daily Express says Erik ten Hag is keeping a close eye on the forward as he looks to bolster Man Utd’s attacking options.
Brentford want to bring back Benrahma
Brentford are looking into a cheap return deal for West Ham attacker Said Benrahma, according to The Sun.
The Bees sold the Algeria international to the Hammers for £25m in 2021 but the winger has struggled to find consistent form at the London Stadium.
The 28-year-old has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and could make a switch this month if the ‘price is right’.
Benrahma’s form with Brentford secured him a move to the Premier League and should he replicate that in a second spell at the club, the Bees would benefit massively.
Man City sign 18-year-old wonderkid Claudio Echeverri
Manchester City have signed 18-year-old Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate on a contract until June 2028, the Premier League side said on Thursday.
Echeverri will remain at the Buenos Aires club, where he has so far made six appearances since his debut last June, until January next year.
The player captained Argentina at last year’s under-17 World Cup in Indonesia, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 defeat of Brazil in the quarter-finals before his side lost on penalties to eventual winners Germany in the semi-finals.
Echeverri follows Argentina forward and 2022 World Cup winner Julian Alvarez in joining Premier League champions City from River, who are managed by former City defender Martin Demichelis.
No financial details were given although British media reports indicated the deal was for £12.5m ($15.9m) with add-ons.
Manchester United defender set to be next in line to join Saudi Pro League
Manchester United are speaking to Al-Nassr about a potential deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
The Saudi Pro League club, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the first step of the competition’s expansion, are looking for a right-back in what is one of the moves being made in this window.
The fact most foreign player spaces are filled means there is less activity, but Al-Nassr are looking to spend on the position. A £20m bid for Emerson Royal has already been turned down by Tottenham Hotspur.
Wan-Bissaka had been one of the success stories under Erik ten Hag only for injuries to have affected his progress this season. The 26-year-old’s contract runs until the end of next season.
