The January transfer window enters it’s final week after a slow month but is set to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.

Newcastle United are close to reaching the limit of financial fair play so may need to offload players over the next few days with Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier all linked to other clubs.

Kalvin Phillips has completed a loan move to West Ham and looks set to reignite his career ahead of this year’s European Championship while current Hammers midfielder Said Benrahma could make a surprising move back to Brentford.

The Bees are possibly thinking about securing more personnel for their forward line as Ivan Toney has been rumoured to be moving to a big name club though he remains committed to Brentford for the time-being.

Toney is one of a few strikers being scouted in this window with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen on many wishlists and Chelsea’s Armando Broja up for sale at a substantial fee of £50m. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, although the Seagulls have put an even higher price on his services, valuing the teenager as over £100m.

