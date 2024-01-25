Transfer news LIVE: City sign midfielder as Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea eye Newcastle striker, Mbappe contract
The Gunners are targeting Martin Zubimendi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United and Liverpool eye up Leny Yoro
The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month, but might be start to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.
Callum Wilson is reported to be on the market as Newcastle United look to balance the books, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all alerted to the availability of a proven Premier League goalscorer. Kalvin Phillips is on the verge of completing his loan move to West Ham United, as the Hammers look to bolster their midfield.
Chelsea are prepared to let striker Armando Broja leave, but only for a substantial fee of £50m, with Ivan Toney a key name on both the Blues’ and Arsenal’s wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, although the Seagulls have put a high price on the forward, valuing the teenager as over £100m.
Callum Wilson available at cut-price as Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea consider options
Callum Wilson could be snapped up for a “competitive price” price, reports the Evening Standard, as Newcastle United seek to balance the books and meet the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.
Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been notified to his availability. Wilson has scored 46 goals in 102 games for Newcastle.
On recent links with a move abroad, Wilson recently told his own Footballer’s Football Podcast: “It’s January. The window is open and there is always speculation with players, not just regarding myself but with everyone else in the squad as well. I haven’t got much more to say than that.”
It follows the news that Bayern Munich have pulled out of a bid to sign Kieran Trippier, after feeling that Newcastle’s price was too high.
Man City beat Barcelona to sign Argentine wonderkid Claudio Echeverri
First up is the news that Manchester City have completed the signing of the Argentinian teenager Claudio Echeverri from River Plate for £12.5m plus add-ons.
Echeverri, an attacking midfielder who idolises Lionel Messi, will spend the rest of 2024 in his home country after being loaned straight back to River Plate.
The 18-year-old, who attracted interest from Barcelona last year, has signed a four-and-a-half year contract at the Etihad Stadium, is set to link up with City in January 2025.
Man City beat Barcelona to sign Argentine wonderkid
The Cityzens have returned to River Plate after signing Julian Alvarez from the Buenos Aires giants in 2022
