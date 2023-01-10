Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea set to sign Joao Felix and target Marcus Thuram
Chelsea have agreed to pay Felix’s wages in full as they look to beat Manchester United and Arsenal to his signature
Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, in what is set to be the biggest deal so far in the January transfer window. A loan fee of around €11m has apparently been agreed, with Chelsea fending off Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal for the 23-year-old forward’s signature.
Felix cost Atletico a club record £111m when they signed him from Benfica in 2019 and manager Graham Potter will hope the Portuguese can spark life into their attack following their recent struggles. The Blues are prepared to cover Felix’s salary in full, which could see the club pay over £250,000 a week over the second half of the season.
Elsewhere, West Ham United are back in for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri and could make a loan move for the 25-year-old Morocco international, report the Times.
Manchester United are meanwhile targeting Netherlands international Wout Weghorst. The striker is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley until the end of the season and the Turkish side have said they are willing to negotiate compensation for the cancellation of his loan if he secures another move this month. United have agreed the fundamentals of a loan deal with Burnley but are still awaiting agreement between the Clarets and Besiktas.
Marcus Thuram set to leave Borussia Monchengladbach
Marcus Thuram will reportedly not be renewing his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach and will become a free agent at the end of this season, with Manchester United keen on his signature.
Telefoot claim that the 25-year-old French forward, who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, has his heart set on leaving Borussia-Park after four seasons.
The report mentions that Chelsea are also interested in Thuram, while Inter Milan are believed to have already offered him a lucrative four-year deal and hope to sign him for free in June. It’s been claimed elsewhere that Gladbach would demand £13.2m to sell the France international this month, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain linked alongside United.
Gareth Bale announces retirement from football with immediate effect
Gareth Bale has announced his immediate retirement from football at the age of 33.
The five-time Champions League winner’s last appearance was at the World Cup last month, as Wales were knocked out in the group stages in Qatar.
“After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football,” Bale said in a statement.
“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”
Brendan Rodgers hoping to avoid ‘challenge’ with Leicester signings in January
Boss Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester need to make an impact in the transfer window to keep progressing.
The Foxes manager is confident he will have new signings this month having seen his funds limited last year.
Rodgers signed just Wout Faes last summer, having sold Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for £70million, with the defender their only outfield arrival of 2022.
They go to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday and Rodgers knows January recruits are vital.
Chelsea strike Joao Felix loan deal
Chelsea have a verbal agreement to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, reports David Ornstein from the Athletic.
The Blues will pay around €11m (£9.7m) to bring the Portuguese forward to Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the season.
There was also interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, but the 23-year-old preferred the project with the Blues.
