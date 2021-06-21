✕ Close Euro 2020: Daily briefing

Ukraine and Austria meet in Bucharest to decide who will finish as the runner-up in Group C, though both are assured of progress at Euro 2020 if they draw the game.

Ukraine would advance as the runner-up if the game is drawn due to their superior goals scored in the group, which would mean a last 16 tie against Italy in London at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night. Austria would then be left with a round of 16 tie against the winner of Group E or F, which would be France or Sweden as things stand.

Ukraine began to click in their win over North Macedonia, with goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk. While Austria were soundly beaten by the Dutch, though they can call upon the returning Marko Arnautovic following his one-game suspension.

There is history on the line for Austria, who will gladly take a point as it will secure a first knock-out stage match in 39 years, with Real Madrid’s David Alaba aware of how important this occasion will be: “We are aware that it has a feeling of a final, we want to win this match and write history, this is obvious. It won’t be easy but we can see that we have great team spirit. There are so many players who play at such a top level and have already gained experience. We know how strong Ukraine are, but we also know their weaknesses and we want to benefit from this.”

Follow live updates, analysis and reaction from the Arena National in Bucharest with updates from the other Group C match between North Macedonia and Netherlands: