Ukraine vs Austria LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today
Both sides are assured of progress from Group C with a draw in Bucharest with Austria bidding to reach the knock-out stages of a tournament for the first time in 39 years
Ukraine and Austria meet in Bucharest to decide who will finish as the runner-up in Group C, though both are assured of progress at Euro 2020 if they draw the game.
Ukraine would advance as the runner-up if the game is drawn due to their superior goals scored in the group, which would mean a last 16 tie against Italy in London at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night. Austria would then be left with a round of 16 tie against the winner of Group E or F, which would be France or Sweden as things stand.
Ukraine began to click in their win over North Macedonia, with goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk. While Austria were soundly beaten by the Dutch, though they can call upon the returning Marko Arnautovic following his one-game suspension.
There is history on the line for Austria, who will gladly take a point as it will secure a first knock-out stage match in 39 years, with Real Madrid’s David Alaba aware of how important this occasion will be: “We are aware that it has a feeling of a final, we want to win this match and write history, this is obvious. It won’t be easy but we can see that we have great team spirit. There are so many players who play at such a top level and have already gained experience. We know how strong Ukraine are, but we also know their weaknesses and we want to benefit from this.”
Follow live updates, analysis and reaction from the Arena National in Bucharest with updates from the other Group C match between North Macedonia and Netherlands:
Euro 2020: Ukraine vs Austria
Ukraine take on Austria in Group C in what has the potential to be a knockout match in the group stage.
Both sides have one win and one defeat from their opening two games after beating North Macedonia and losing to Netherlands.
A draw would likely see both teams progress, given there are four third-place spots available to get through to the round of 16, and history suggests four points would be enough.
However it is Ukraine in the driving seat, given their extra goal scored so far means a draw guarantees their progress as one of the automatic top two qualifiers.
Euro 2020: Ukraine vs Austria
It looks like David Alaba has moved back into a role on the left of a back four for this evening’s game after playing a central role in a back three against the Netherlands.
His crosses against North Macedonia were a key element of Austria’s tactical makeup and it looks like we’ll see many of them being used today.
With Arnautovic coming in up top, it looks like a more free Alaba will be instrumental in the way his side attack.
Euro 2020: Ukraine vs Austria
Ukraine have made one change to their squad, with Sydorchuk replacing Stepanenko in midfield.
Ukraine XI: Bushchan; Karavayev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Shaparenko, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Malinovskiy
Austria have made two changes to the side which lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in their last game. Ulmer and Gregoritsch have been replaced by Grillitsch and Arnautovic.
The latter has just finished serving a suspension for insulting an opposition player after scoring against North Macedonia.
Austria XI: Bachmann; Dragovic, Alaba, Hinteregger; Lainer, Laimer, Schlager, Sabitzer, Grillitsch, Baumgartner; Arnautovic
Euro 2020: Ukraine vs Austria
Arnautovic’s return could be key for Austria up top. They created numerous chances against the Netherlands but weren’t able to convert any.
It is his first start of the tournament and his first game since returning from his one-match ban.
Ukraine vs Austria: Franco Foda fully-focused on battling for a win
The Austria head coach said: “We don’t know if four points would be enough. It’s important that we go into the game from the first minute with the absolute intention of winning: that’s our job. [Reaching the round of 16] would mean a lot to us all. First and foremost, we are playing for our country. We will do everything we can to achieve this goal. That’s a big challenge for us and something that should spur them on.”
Ukraine vs Austria: Welcome
Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of Ukraine vs Austria on the final day of Group C at Euro 2020.
Both teams have three points after their opening two games and a draw would likely see them progress to the round of 16 given that four third-placed teams qualify.
Ukraine have scored one extra goal so a draw would guarantee an automatic place for them.
The Netherlands currently top the group after having recorded wins against both of today’s teams and play North Macedonia at 5pm BST.
Mark Arnautovic is set to make his return for Austria tonight after having been served with a one-match ban for insulting another player during his side’s opening game against North Macedonia. Scoring after having come off the bench in that game, he is likely to start this evening.
Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates, pictures, social reaction and analysis from the National Arena in Bucharest.
Ukraine vs Austria: David Alaba claims last Group C match feels like a final
“We are aware that it has a feeling of a final, we want to win this match and write history, this is obvious. It won’t be easy but we can see that we have great team spirit. There are so many players who play at such a top level and have already gained experience. We know how strong Ukraine are, but we also know their weaknesses and we want to benefit from this.”
Ukraine vs Austria: Prediction
If ever there was going to be a draw, it would be this game. Neither team wants to lose and both know that a point would send them through to the next round. Ukraine 1-1 Austria.
Ukraine vs Austria: Odds
Ukraine 5/2
Draw 1/1
Austria 5/2
