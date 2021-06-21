Ukraine vs Austria predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture today

Ukraine meet Austria in what is set to be a Group C showdown to decide their fates.

Both sides have one win and one defeat from their opening two games after beating North Macedonia and losing to Netherlands.

A draw would likely see both teams progress, given there are four third-place spots available to get through to the round of 16, and history suggests four points would be enough.

However it is Ukraine in the driving seat, given their extra goal scored so far means a draw guarantees their progress as one of the automatic top two qualifiers.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Ukraine vs Austria?

The match kicks off today, Monday 21 June, at 5pm BST.

How to watch online and on TV?

The game will be broadcast live on ITV’s channels and can be streamed online via the ITV Player app and website.

What is the team news?

Ukraine are missing Oleksandr Zubkov after he went off injured in their match against Netherlands.

Austria welcome back Marko Arnautovic from a one-game ban after his controversial celebration against North Macedonia.

Predicted line-ups

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavayev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Malinovskiy

Austria: Bachmann; Dragovic, Alaba, Hinteregger; Lainer, Lainer, Schlager, Sabitzer, Ulmer; Kalajdzic, Arnautovic

Odds

Ukraine 5/2

Draw 1/1

Austria 5/2

Prediction

If ever there was going to be a draw, it would be this game. Neither team wants to lose and both know that a point would send them through to the next round. Ukraine 1-1 Austria.