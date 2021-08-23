(Getty Images for International P)

West Ham United host Leicester City in the first Monday night fixture of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Both sides got off to a great start with a win on the opening weekend, with the Hammers putting four past Newcastle on the road and the Foxes edging past Wolves by a single Jamie Vardy strike. These two clubs will both be in European action this season, having both qualified for the Europa League, which will make life more tricky after the forthcoming international break - meaning tonight’s result takes on a little more significance than usual, this early in the campaign.

Leicester were recently boosted by Harvey Barnes extending his contract, while West Ham will be hoping Michail Antonio can find the back of the net and break a club record in the process this evening. Either team taking the points tonight will become one of five at the top of the table on two wins from two at the start of the season - back in April, this fixture ended in a 3-2 victory for the Hammers.

Follow live updates of West Ham vs Leicester City below including team news and all the match action: