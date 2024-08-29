West Ham v Man City betting tips

Manchester City went back to the top of the Premier League table last weekend and their form in front of goal will have West Ham United worried when they welcome them to the London Stadium on Saturday evening (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

City hammered newly promoted Ipswich 4-1, with Erling Haaland scoring his 10th hat-trick since joining the club to take his tally for the season to four already.

They also won their opening game of the season, a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge meaning they haven’t lost in the league since December 6, when they were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Their current form looks ominous for anyone due to play them but West Ham had a confidence booster last weekend, when they secured their first win of the season, away at Crystal Palace.

Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen were both on the scoresheet in the 2-0 win, which means they sit ninth in the table ahead of the contest with the champions.

City are overwhelming favourites on football betting sites to make it three wins on the bounce, but Julen Lopetegui’s men will be out to make life difficult for the visitors.

West Ham v Man City tips: City to make it three wins on the spin

A lot has changed at the London Stadium since the sides last met on the final day of last season as new Hammers’ boss Lopetegui puts his mark on the club after five years with David Moyes at the helm.

For City though, everything feels the same, even Ilkay Gundogan has returned, so it’s hard to look past a City win. Bookmakers have priced up a Hammers win at 6/1, highlighting the task for Lopetegui in his second home game.

City are unbeaten in their last 20 meetings with the Hammers, winning six of their last seven in the Premier League.

You have to go back to September 2015 for the last time West Ham recorded a victory over City, with goals from Victor Moses and Diafra Sakho giving them a 2-1 win at the Etihad.

Kevin De Bruyne scored the goal for City and he is the only player from the matchday squad still at the club. While for West Ham only Aaron Cresswell and Michail Antonio remain although the same could probably said of a squad from two years ago, with 13 players in and 13 out over the last two seasons.

The Hammers did impress with their win over Palace last time out, but City and Haaland have come out the blocks like Usain Bolt. It’s tough to look past another win for the champions and for that man Haaland to get on the scoresheet once more on betting sites.

West Ham v Man City prediction 1: Man City to win and Haaland to score anytime - 7/10 BetVictor

West Ham v Man City tips: Will lightning strike twice?

Ipswich shocked everyone last weekend, not least Pep Guardiola and possibly Kieran McKenna when they opened the scoring at the Etihad. Sammie Szmodics found space behind the City line to score on his first Premier League start.

But, just seven minutes later the Tractor Boys were 3-1 down after two goals from Haaland and another from De Bruyne!

They eventually went on to lose 4-1 as Haaland completed his hat-trick but for five minutes at least Ipswich were ahead.

The Hammers have a good record of opening the scoring, especially at the start of the season, seeming to get off to a flying start.

Last season they opened the scoring 16 times in the league including in the first five games of the season, a run which came to an end after the 3-1 home defeat by Saturday’s opponents.

James Ward-Prowse opened the scoring on that day before Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Haaland turned things around in the second half.

Could lightning strike twice? City have allowed chances in their opening two games. Chelsea let them off the hook, while Ipswich and Szmodics punished an early error.

West Ham may follow suit and give the home fans something to cheer before the champions respond, with a price of 12/5 available on betting apps for the hosts to break the deadlock.

West Ham v Man City prediction 2: West Ham to score first - 12/5 Bet365

West Ham v Man City tips: Two or more again

City have won each of their last 11 games by two or more goals, which is the longest record in the Premier League and there is nothing to suggest that streak will end this weekend.

They have also scored two or more in the last seven league meetings with West Ham, since a 1-1 draw in October 2020.

It would be easy to put all our eggs in one basket and suggest Haaland to score another hat-trick, which by the way is 9/1, but another player with a good record against the Hammers is Phil Foden, who we would expect to feature if he has recovered from illness.

The England international has scored four times against West Ham, including two in the 3-1 win on the final day of last season to secure the Premier League title.

He has played just 45 minutes so far this season, coming on as a second-half substitute in the opening win over Chelsea but could he get his season up and running this weekend?

With Foden back in the line-up and Haaland firing on all cylinders, we like the odds for City to continue to fire in front of goal. They could be in line for at least another three goals at the London Stadium with a price of 23/20 on new betting sites.

West Ham v Man City prediction 3: Man City to score over 2.5 goals - 23/20 Talksport Bet

