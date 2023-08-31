Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Champions League is back and the draw will take place later today to decide the 2023/24 group stage.

Four English clubs are in the draw: the reigning champions Manchester City, along with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

For the final time before the competition takes on a new format next season, 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four. Each group will contain one team from each of the four seeded pots, and clubs from the same national league will not be drawn together in the same group.

Pot 1 will consist of the Champions League winners, the Europa League winners and six domestic champions of the highest ranked leagues. The remaining pots will be decided by Uefa’s club coefficient rankings.

The final will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on 1 June 2024.

When is the Champions League draw?

The draw for the group stage will take place in Monaco on Thursday 31 August, at 5pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online

The draw will be televised live in the UK on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) for subscribing customers, and will be available on the TNT Sports app.

You can also live stream the draw for free on the Uefa website and YouTube channel.

Rodri was the matchwinner as City won the trophy in Istanbul (Getty Images)

Which clubs have qualified?

There are 32 clubs qualified for the Champions League group stage:

England: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United

Spain: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla

Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin

Italy: Inter Milan, Lazio, AC Milan, Napoli

France: Lens, Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal: Benfica, Porto, Braga

Netherlands: Feyenoord, PSV

Austria: Salzburg

Scotland: Celtic

Serbia: Red Star Belgrade

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

Belgium: Antwerp

Switzerland: Young Boys

Turkey: Galatasaray

What are the Champions League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023